King Charles Is Set to Get a Massive Pay Bump

Thus, the Sovereign Grant will comprise about 21 percent of the Estate's net profits, up from 12 percent in the previous year.

"The new level of the grant will ensure that the Royal Household can continue to deal with property maintenance backlogs following some years of constrained funding during the pandemic," treasury minister Dan Tomlinson said. "It will also allow the Royal Household to replace aging systems to strengthen cybersecurity and to install energy-efficient heating systems."

Tomlinson also explained that as the late Queen Elizabeth II undertook fewer foreign engagements towards the end of her reign, the budget from the Sovereign Grant had been lower. On the opposite hand, her son has greatly increased his number of official engagements. Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake a tour of the Caribbean this fall, with their visit culminating in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.