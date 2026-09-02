Somehow, we're already in September, which, for me, always feels like the shortest month of the year. It's the bridge between a languid summer and then autumn, which always tumbleweeds into the holidays. Basically, I'm already looking to 2027. And, it appears, so is King Charles. Notably, the monarch is set to receive a large increase in funding from the Sovereign Grant for the upcoming year, up $36 million from the previous year's allotment.
King Charles Is Set to Get a Massive Pay Bump
Even a king needs to balance the books
Hello! reported that King Charles will receive roughly $135 million for 2027-2028 to fund official duties and the Royal Household, which includes staffing, travel and palace maintenance. The money comes from the Crown Estate, which is the collection of land and property in the U.K. that belongs to the monarch. The Sovereign Grant takes a percentage of the Estate's profits to fund the King's work; the remainder is rendered to the Exchequer, otherwise known as the country's treasury.
Thus, the Sovereign Grant will comprise about 21 percent of the Estate's net profits, up from 12 percent in the previous year.
"The new level of the grant will ensure that the Royal Household can continue to deal with property maintenance backlogs following some years of constrained funding during the pandemic," treasury minister Dan Tomlinson said. "It will also allow the Royal Household to replace aging systems to strengthen cybersecurity and to install energy-efficient heating systems."
Tomlinson also explained that as the late Queen Elizabeth II undertook fewer foreign engagements towards the end of her reign, the budget from the Sovereign Grant had been lower. On the opposite hand, her son has greatly increased his number of official engagements. Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake a tour of the Caribbean this fall, with their visit culminating in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda.