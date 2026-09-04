Queen Camilla Reads Letter to Stunned Crowd as Harry and Meghan Return to U.K.

The Queen walked onto the stage to thunderous applause, and stood at the lectern to read a letter written by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. She joined a cast that included Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch for the program that, Buckingham Palace writes, "is a live celebration of the enduring power of literary correspondence. Each show always features a completely different array of great performers, reading remarkable letters written over the centuries and from around the world. Audiences attending 'Letters Live' never know who is going to take to the stage or what letter they are going to bring alive."