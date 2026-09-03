King Charles Delivers Surprising Speech as Harry and Meghan Return to U.K.

There’s something about September that just feels like a fresh start, and that applies to the royal family, too. For King Charles and Queen Camilla, it means getting back to royal duties after spending much of August enjoying their summer break. The couple recently made their first joint appearance of the season, and it came shortly after the big news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had returned to the U.K. after six years stateside. It also came with an unexpected moment from the King himself.

Charles and Camilla visited the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition at the British Museum, where the King delivered a speech. While a royal giving a speech at an official engagement is nothing out of the ordinary, the language he chose was a bit more surprising. Charles spoke entirely in French about "the deep friendship between the United Kingdom and France," as seen in a post shared to the royal family’s social media account.