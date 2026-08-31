Charles Spencer Marks 29 Years Since Princess Diana’s Death with a Poignant 4-Word Message

When it comes to royal nostalgia, few people do it quite like Charles Spencer. Princess Diana’s younger brother has become known for sharing sweet glimpses into their family history, giving royal fans a rare look at the memories behind the headlines. This time, Spencer is remembering his late sister on the 29th anniversary of her death.

On Instagram, Spencer, 62, shared a series of photos showing a flag flying at half-staff over Althorp House, the Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire where Diana is buried.

“31 August," Spencer captioned the post. "My least favourite day.”