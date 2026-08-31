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Charles Spencer Marks 29 Years Since Princess Diana’s Death with a Poignant 4-Word Message

RIP Princess Diana

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By Clara Stein
Published Aug 31, 2026
4:19pm
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SplashNews.com

When it comes to royal nostalgia, few people do it quite like Charles Spencer. Princess Diana’s younger brother has become known for sharing sweet glimpses into their family history, giving royal fans a rare look at the memories behind the headlines. This time, Spencer is remembering his late sister on the 29th anniversary of her death.

On Instagram, Spencer, 62, shared a series of photos showing a flag flying at half-staff over Althorp House, the Spencer family estate in Northamptonshire where Diana is buried.

“31 August," Spencer captioned the post. "My least favourite day.

Princess Diana died in 1997 after sustaining internal injuries in a high-speed car crash in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris.

Spencer has long used social media to share tributes and throwbacks featuring his late sister. Just days after what would have been Diana’s 65th birthday in July, he posted a childhood snapshot of the siblings from 1966. At the time, Diana was 5 years old, while Charles was just over a year old.

"Summer moment, 60 years ago," he captioned the July 7 post.

The nostalgic photo shows Charles as a toddler wearing blue bloomers and a white T-shirt, gripping the chains of a wooden swing and looking down, his signature blond hair on full display.

Nearby, Diana wears a blue-and-white floral leotard as she hangs from metal bars, sporting the short bob and straight bangs that would become one of her signature looks.

Last year, Spencer also gave followers another glimpse into their childhood with a rare black-and-white photo from Diana’s sixth birthday party in 1967.

The image features a group of children, including two sitting on a camel, with three men standing nearby. Spencer later identified one of the men as their father, John Spencer.

Nearly three decades after her death, these personal glimpses offer a touching reminder of Diana beyond her life in the spotlight. And on a day that remains difficult for her brother, his simple four-word message says plenty.

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Clara Stein

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