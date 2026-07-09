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Princess Diana's Brother Just Shared a Rare 60-Year-Old Photo of Him and His Sister Playing Together

Time flies

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 9, 2026
2:43pm
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Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire

When it comes to royal nostalgia, few people deliver the throwback moments quite like Charles Spencer. The younger brother of Princess Diana has become known for sharing sweet glimpses into his family’s past, giving royal fans a rare look at the memories behind the headlines. From old photos of his father and grandparents that highlight the Spencer family resemblance to snapshots from Althorp House, the family estate where Diana was laid to rest, Charles has no shortage of meaningful moments to share.

And he’s keeping the nostalgia coming with his latest post: a never-before-seen photo of himself and Diana from 60 years ago.

Just days after what would have been Princess Diana’s 65th birthday, Charles, 62, shared the childhood snapshot of the siblings from 1966. At the time, Diana was 5 years old, while Charles was just over a year old.

"Summer moment, 60 years ago," he captioned the July 7 post.

In the photo, Charles is seen as a toddler in blue bloomers and a white T-shirt, gripping the chains of a wooden swing while looking down with his signature blond hair on display.

Diana appears nearby in a blue-and-white floral leotard as she hangs from metal bars while rocking a short bob with straight bangs.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Charles has given royal fans a peek into Diana’s early years.

Last year, he shared another rare black-and-white photo from Diana’s sixth birthday party in 1967. The image shows a group of children, including two sitting on a camel, along with three men nearby. Charles later identified one of them as their father, John Spencer.

Needless to say, we’ll happily take all the Spencer family throwbacks that come our way.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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