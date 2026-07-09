Princess Diana's Brother Just Shared a Rare 60-Year-Old Photo of Him and His Sister Playing Together

When it comes to royal nostalgia, few people deliver the throwback moments quite like Charles Spencer. The younger brother of Princess Diana has become known for sharing sweet glimpses into his family’s past, giving royal fans a rare look at the memories behind the headlines. From old photos of his father and grandparents that highlight the Spencer family resemblance to snapshots from Althorp House, the family estate where Diana was laid to rest, Charles has no shortage of meaningful moments to share.

And he’s keeping the nostalgia coming with his latest post: a never-before-seen photo of himself and Diana from 60 years ago.

Just days after what would have been Princess Diana’s 65th birthday, Charles, 62, shared the childhood snapshot of the siblings from 1966. At the time, Diana was 5 years old, while Charles was just over a year old.