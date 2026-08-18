Princess Diana's Brother Posts Major Throwback Photo & He's a Carbon Copy of Their Dad

But further proof I'm not seeing things: earlier in the year, Charles shared more images of his father, at this point a young man in the 1950s, on holiday in the Scottish Highlands. This is where the resemblance feels like I'm looking at a doppelgänger. If this photo was in color it might feel like the present day. But the best thing is that the feature Charles and his father most share is their smile.

While he's fond of reminiscing, Charles is also looking ahead. On September 22, the Earl will publish Swan Song: Diana, My Sister with Penguin Random House.

"In Swan Song, Charles Spencer provides the most intimate, loving, and honest portrait yet of his sister," the publisher shares. "In September 1997, Charles Spencer stood in Westminster Abbey before a watching world and shared his grief at losing his beloved sister, Diana. Now, nearly thirty years later, he tells the astonishing story of his life with Diana and the tragic week of her death."