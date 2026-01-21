Princess Diana's Brother Shares Photo of Their Mom for Her 90th Birthday—and She Looks Just Like Her Daughter

He took the celebration to Instagram Stories, too, with a hand-drawn portrait of Kydd. In it, she wears a triple strand of pearls and a V-cut dress, her hair swooped in a way to reminiscent of her daughter's signature look.

"Wishing my mother a very happy 90th birthday today," Charles wrote.

In the comments, fans were quick to bring up her daughter, whom she outlived by just seven years.

"I see so much of Diana ...2 beautiful women," one fan wrote.

"Her eyes and gentle strength were so clearly reflected in Diana," another added. Someone even drew the resemblances further, saying they could see a hint of Princess Charlotte.