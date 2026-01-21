Given that the world tragically lost Princess Diana at the age of 36, there's so much we'll never know. But her brother, Charles, is nothing if not dedicated to keeping his family legacy alive. The Earl Spencer is known for sharing archival photographs of the clan, including his sister and his mother. It's often remarked that the two women share an uncanny resemblance. In an Instagram post on January 20, the Earl dropped a new photo of their mom, Frances Ruth Shand Kydd, in honor of her 90th birthday. The number one observation fans made? How much mother and daughter look alike.
Princess Diana's Brother Shares Photo of Their Mom for Her 90th Birthday—and She Looks Just Like Her Daughter
A haunting portrait
The black-and-white photo shows Kydd in a chiffon headscarf and striped blouse, sun pouring over her shoulders.
"90 years ago today, my mother was born. She died far too young, in 2004, aged 68," the Earl wrote in the caption. "I gave the eulogy at her funeral—recalling all the joy she brought and gave; as well as reflecting on the terrible ordeal she had to endure, burying two of her children. During her last years she found great comfort after converting to Roman Catholicism. Until her health gave out she would help take very unwell children on pilgrimage to Lourdes. I love this photograph of her, taken by my father, when she was young and happy, and glamorous in a very understated way."
He took the celebration to Instagram Stories, too, with a hand-drawn portrait of Kydd. In it, she wears a triple strand of pearls and a V-cut dress, her hair swooped in a way to reminiscent of her daughter's signature look.
"Wishing my mother a very happy 90th birthday today," Charles wrote.
In the comments, fans were quick to bring up her daughter, whom she outlived by just seven years.
"I see so much of Diana ...2 beautiful women," one fan wrote.
"Her eyes and gentle strength were so clearly reflected in Diana," another added. Someone even drew the resemblances further, saying they could see a hint of Princess Charlotte.
The last photo Charles had shared of their mother had been in the new year, marking her birthday month. In it, she's holding a towhead baby Earl Spencer with angelic, chubby cheeks. Kydd was about 30 when the photo was taken in 1966.
May both Princess Diana and her mother's memories live on.