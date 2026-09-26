Prince Harry Had One Major Concern About 'Swan Song,' The Princess Diana Tell-All

Charles Spencer’s new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, has only been out for about a week, but it’s already making plenty of headlines. And naturally, that raises the question: What did his family think about the book, particularly Prince Harry? Apparently, the Duke of Sussex had just one concern.
In an interview with People published September 22, Charles, 62, revealed that he spoke to Prince Harry, 42, about the memoir before its release. According to Charles, Harry was "completely fine about it," but he did have one request. He hoped there was “nothing embarrassing” about him in the book.