Prince Harry Had One Major Concern About 'Swan Song,' The Princess Diana Tell-All

“I said, ‘There isn’t.’” Charles recalled. “I think it’s natural that people so in the public eye are concerned how they will come across in the book. But I could reassure both of them [Harry and William] that they’re, of course, in the book, but really as examples of two little boys who had the most exceptional mother, I’m not in any way compromising their privacy at all.”

Whether Harry still feels "completely fine" now that the book is officially out remains to be seen. Buckingham Palace, however, clearly took issue with one particular claim from the memoir. In fact, the palace broke with its usual practice of not commenting on books and issued a statement.

According to ABC News, Spencer uses the book to recount then-Prince Charles’s reaction to Princess Diana’s death. Per the report, "Spencer alleges that during a disagreement over Diana's funeral arrangements, Charles told him, 'rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough.'"