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Prince Harry Had One Major Concern About 'Swan Song,' The Princess Diana Tell-All

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By Clara Stein
Published Sep 26, 2026
1:00pm
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Charles Spencer’s new book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, has only been out for about a week, but it’s already making plenty of headlines. And naturally, that raises the question: What did his family think about the book, particularly Prince Harry? Apparently, the Duke of Sussex had just one concern.

In an interview with People published September 22, Charles, 62, revealed that he spoke to Prince Harry, 42, about the memoir before its release. According to Charles, Harry was "completely fine about it," but he did have one request. He hoped there was “nothing embarrassing” about him in the book.

“I said, ‘There isn’t.’” Charles recalled. “I think it’s natural that people so in the public eye are concerned how they will come across in the book. But I could reassure both of them [Harry and William] that they’re, of course, in the book, but really as examples of two little boys who had the most exceptional mother, I’m not in any way compromising their privacy at all.”

Whether Harry still feels "completely fine" now that the book is officially out remains to be seen. Buckingham Palace, however, clearly took issue with one particular claim from the memoir. In fact, the palace broke with its usual practice of not commenting on books and issued a statement.

According to ABC News, Spencer uses the book to recount then-Prince Charles’s reaction to Princess Diana’s death. Per the report, "Spencer alleges that during a disagreement over Diana's funeral arrangements, Charles told him, 'rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough.'"

The palace told ABC News, "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."

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Clara Stein

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