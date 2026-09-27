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Prince Harry Just Let Us in on Two Sweet Details About Princess Lilibet

It’s giving princess energy

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 27, 2026
1:00pm
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When it comes to the royals, privacy is pretty much the name of the game, especially regarding their children. So, whenever a royal parent shares a personal detail about their little one, we can’t help but pay attention. And Prince Harry just gave us a rare glimpse into Princess Lilibet’s world, revealing not one but two adorable details about his 5-year-old daughter.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, recently met with young honorees ahead of the WellChild Awards in London on Monday, September 21. During the outing, Harry noticed the sparkly shoes worn by 6-year-old Margot Jones-Billington, who was left with a brain injury after suffering a brain bleed at 10 months old. The moment prompted Harry to share a sweet detail about Lilibet.

“You obviously love sparkles,” Harry said, per People. “I have a boy and a girl who are seven and five. My little girl loves sparkles and she loves pink. That’s her favorite color.”

Harry's appearance comes just weeks after he, along with Meghan Markle and their brood, including Prince Archie, 7, relocated back to the United Kingdom (reportedly the Cotswolds area) after stepping back as senior working members of the royal family and moving to California in 2020.

Following news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned across the pond, King Charles issued a letter detailing the relationship between the couple and the Crown.

Per British news outlet The Independent, a letter penned by royal aide Lord Benyon read: "Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for guidance. To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared."

The missive continued: "It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family."

"This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected,” the note concluded.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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