Prince Harry Just Let Us in on Two Sweet Details About Princess Lilibet

When it comes to the royals, privacy is pretty much the name of the game, especially regarding their children. So, whenever a royal parent shares a personal detail about their little one, we can’t help but pay attention. And Prince Harry just gave us a rare glimpse into Princess Lilibet’s world, revealing not one but two adorable details about his 5-year-old daughter.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, recently met with young honorees ahead of the WellChild Awards in London on Monday, September 21. During the outing, Harry noticed the sparkly shoes worn by 6-year-old Margot Jones-Billington, who was left with a brain injury after suffering a brain bleed at 10 months old. The moment prompted Harry to share a sweet detail about Lilibet.

“You obviously love sparkles,” Harry said, per People. “I have a boy and a girl who are seven and five. My little girl loves sparkles and she loves pink. That’s her favorite color.”