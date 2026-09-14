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Meghan Markle Stuns Fans with Video of Harry, Archie, Lilibet and Their New Life in England

The Sussexes have arrived

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Sep 14, 2026
1:25pm
meghan markle prince harry return to england video
SplashNews.com

It hasn't been long since estranged royal family members Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet touched down in the U.K. (for good?) after years away from King Charles and the rest of the crew. And now, we already have a candid video of the Sussex fam and their new life in England.

This weekend, the Duchess of Sussex, 45, posted a surprising video on Instagram featuring PDA moments, puddles stomps and glimpses of her two kids. While the video was captionless, it did display two emojis over the footage: a British flag and a red heart.

The video starts with a mini PDA moment with Meghan and Harry, 41, walking through nature holding hands. This is followed up by some very tiny feet (presumably belonging to Archie) curled up by a large fire. But perhaps the most notable moment involves Princess Lilibet, 5, riding her bicycle (dolly in tow) as her brother Prince Archie, 7, runs past her in blue boots. They head towards a large and magical herd of animals in the distance.

It's quite the shock to get a video of their new life so quickly, as their move only took place in recent weeks. And while fans are sure to be delighted to see that things seem to be going swimmingly for the Sussexes, the biggest question on the minds of royal followers is how the reunion with the rest of the family has been.

Just last week, King Charles issued a statement revealing what the relationship between the couple and the crown would look like (in an official capacity).

Per The Independent, a letter penned by royal aide Lord Benyon read: "Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for guidance. To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared."

It continued, "It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected."

Though the future may be up in the air for Meghan, Harry and the kids, at least they're enjoying their new life together in England thus far.

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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