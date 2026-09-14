Meghan Markle Stuns Fans with Video of Harry, Archie, Lilibet and Their New Life in England

Just last week, King Charles issued a statement revealing what the relationship between the couple and the crown would look like (in an official capacity).

Per The Independent, a letter penned by royal aide Lord Benyon read: "Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for guidance. To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared."

It continued, "It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected."

Though the future may be up in the air for Meghan, Harry and the kids, at least they're enjoying their new life together in England thus far.

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