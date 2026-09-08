In late August, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprising decision. After six years in California, the couple and their two children were establishing a home base near London. They are rumored to be looking for a home in the famous Cotswolds region, where King Charles has Highgrove House and many celebrities, such as the Beckhams, Kate Moss and Ellen DeGeneres, have been neighbors. In the wake of the news, Buckingham Palace had been relatively silent, but yesterday, King Charles released a letter detailing what the relationship between the couple and the crown would look like.
King Charles Stuns with New Statement About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's U.K. Return
The Duke and Duchess remain private citizens
Per British news outlet The Independent, a letter penned by royal aide Lord Benyon read: "Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for guidance. To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared."
The missive continued: "It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected.”
As such, much remains the same. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not undertake engagements on behalf of the King and will not use the HRH styles. King Charles reportedly remains happy to spend more time with the family, though his position on Prince Harry and Meghan's "half-in, half-out" proposal remains. As the Sussex family settles into private life in the U.K., it will be interesting to watch the family dynamics play out. Is it too optimistic to hope for a cousin reunion? Time will tell.