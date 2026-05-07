When it comes to #couplegoals, a handful of celebs come to my mind. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, duh. The Prince and Princess of Wales. And the unofficial royal couple of England, David and Victoria Beckham. The dynamic duo first met in 1997 when David was playing for Manchester United and Victoria was Posh Spice. They married in 1999, and 2026 will mark 27 years of marriage. In a recent post Victoria made in tribute to David's 51st birthday, they proved that love gets better with time—and keeping things sexy never hurts.
Victoria Beckham Posts Spicy Pic of David Beckham in Honor of His Birthday
Couple goals
"You are our world, our everything. We love you so much!!!" Victoria wrote in the caption. "Happy birthday to the best husband, daddy, son, brother and friend. To the kindest most generous soul. We will spoil you all day!!!! Nobody deserves it more than you xxx."
In the Instagram carousel, she kicks off the series of photos with a recent pic, which features the former professional soccer player grinning broadly as he emerges from the waters off the coast of Italy, wearing a low-rise Speedo and orange-tinted sunglasses. From there, the images turn into a retrospective, including snaps of his childhood, family life and soccer days.
She followed up the first tribute with a second, this time offering a more wholesome view as David carefully carried several chickens to the coop on the family's farm. This time, he wears faded blue jeans, a gray T-shirt, black cowboy hat and white sneakers as he gently places the bodacious birds into their new home.
"Happy Birthday," Victoria wrote again. "We love you so much!!"