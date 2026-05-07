Victoria Beckham Posts Spicy Pic of David Beckham in Honor of His Birthday

"You are our world, our everything. We love you so much!!!" Victoria wrote in the caption. "Happy birthday to the best husband, daddy, son, brother and friend. To the kindest most generous soul. We will spoil you all day!!!! Nobody deserves it more than you xxx."

In the Instagram carousel, she kicks off the series of photos with a recent pic, which features the former professional soccer player grinning broadly as he emerges from the waters off the coast of Italy, wearing a low-rise Speedo and orange-tinted sunglasses. From there, the images turn into a retrospective, including snaps of his childhood, family life and soccer days.