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Kate Middleton Uses Two Signature Parenting Moves in Adorable New Photos

She never misses

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Oct 22, 2026
5:30pm
kate middleton parenting move ipswich
John Rainford-IPA/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is a pro when it comes to interacting with children. The Princess of Wales dotes on her own three she shares with Prince William, and is always ready to hold a baby at any public function. During a recent outing to a children's hospice center north east of London today, Princess Catherine pulled out not one, but two of her signature parenting moves while spending time with the youngsters.

In a series of photographs shared by Kensington Palace, Princess Catherine can be seen kneeling down to the children's eye level. This is a move she turns to often when interacting with children, one that she pulled out frequently while visiting Italy earlier this year.

The second photograph in the carousel showed the Princess exchanging a wave with a shy little girl, another favorite way she likes to engage with kids.

kate middleton parenting move ipswich
Chris Radburn-Reuters/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

Princess Catherine visited The Treehouse in Ipswich, to meet with the people providing care at East Anglia’s Children Hospices.

"The Treehouse provides a space where children can simply be children, and where families can spend meaningful time together, make precious memories and find moments of joy," the caption read. "A wholesome morning meeting some of the children, families, staff and volunteers and hearing how EACH supports families through every stage of their journey."

We're sure Kate loved having the chance to meet the children, and we're sure they appreciated her getting down on their level—literally.

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Clara Stein

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