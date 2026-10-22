Kate Middleton Uses Two Signature Parenting Moves in Adorable New Photos

Princess Catherine visited The Treehouse in Ipswich, to meet with the people providing care at East Anglia’s Children Hospices.

"The Treehouse provides a space where children can simply be children, and where families can spend meaningful time together, make precious memories and find moments of joy," the caption read. "A wholesome morning meeting some of the children, families, staff and volunteers and hearing how EACH supports families through every stage of their journey."

We're sure Kate loved having the chance to meet the children, and we're sure they appreciated her getting down on their level—literally.