It's no surprise that the Prince and Princess of Wales make a dashing couple. Prince William, always affable; Princess Catherine, always well-dressed. But the latest photo to come from Kensington Palace—in black and white, no less—was especially jaw-dropping for several reasons.
Kensington Palace Shares Jaw-Dropping New Portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton
The future King and Queen clean up nicely
The Prince and Princess of Wales stood on a grand staircase in Windsor Castle, looking regally into the camera. They were photographed by Greg Williams, known for his black-and-white portraits of celebrities. Princess Catherine wore a keyhole caped gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, along with the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, which is one of her go-tos for formal events. The pearl teardrop tiara has regularly been in her rotation since 2015. Prior, it had last been worn by Princess Diana in 1991.
Prince William looked dapper in a Windsor tailcoat, his Most Noble Order of the Garter and sash draped across his torso. His wife, likewise, also donned her badge, sash and star of the Royal Victorian Order.
Kensington Palace shared a video from the event, in which the British royals hosted Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman for a state visit and banquet. The video revealed what the stately black-and-white portrait did not: Princess Catherine's gown was actually canary yellow. Her additional accessories included Greville diamond chandelier earrings and the corresponding Queen Mary’s diamond choker bracelet.
The state banquet included a special tribute to the royal family's visitors, with an inspired nod to the Omani ritual of Kahwa, a coffee typically served to guests. To incorporate a British wink, King Charles offered everyone a selection of carefully curated teas: an Iced Earl Grey & Date, an Iced Mint & Rose and a Warm Cardamom-Spiced Blend with Windsor honey. It certainly sounds like it was a special night—with the photos to prove it.