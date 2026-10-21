Kensington Palace Shares Jaw-Dropping New Portrait of Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales stood on a grand staircase in Windsor Castle, looking regally into the camera. They were photographed by Greg Williams, known for his black-and-white portraits of celebrities. Princess Catherine wore a keyhole caped gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab, along with the Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, which is one of her go-tos for formal events. The pearl teardrop tiara has regularly been in her rotation since 2015. Prior, it had last been worn by Princess Diana in 1991.

Prince William looked dapper in a Windsor tailcoat, his Most Noble Order of the Garter and sash draped across his torso. His wife, likewise, also donned her badge, sash and star of the Royal Victorian Order.