Kate Middleton Just Received an Intriguing Invite...from Kylie Kelce

When it comes to royal life, there are a few things you can pretty much count on. There are visits to organizations supporting causes like mental health and childhood education, plenty of official engagements and the occasional state visit. But lately, royals like Prince William have been stepping outside the traditional royal playbook and appearing on TV, radio shows and even podcasts. Now, Kate Middleton has a pretty interesting invitation of her own.

During the September 24 episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast Not Gonna Lie, Kelce discussed the Prince and Princess of Wales’ recent visit to the Isle of Bute in Scotland. During the visit, Kate played a game of shinty, a traditional Scottish sport, and clearly made an impression on Kelce.

“Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids,” she said. “I don’t know. We got a couple things in common.” (Duchess of Cambridge was Catherine’s former title before she became Princess of Wales in 2022.)