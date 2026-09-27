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Kate Middleton Just Received an Intriguing Invite...from Kylie Kelce

Prince William's already done it

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 27, 2026
2:00pm
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Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

When it comes to royal life, there are a few things you can pretty much count on. There are visits to organizations supporting causes like mental health and childhood education, plenty of official engagements and the occasional state visit. But lately, royals like Prince William have been stepping outside the traditional royal playbook and appearing on TV, radio shows and even podcasts. Now, Kate Middleton has a pretty interesting invitation of her own.

During the September 24 episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast Not Gonna Lie, Kelce discussed the Prince and Princess of Wales’ recent visit to the Isle of Bute in Scotland. During the visit, Kate played a game of shinty, a traditional Scottish sport, and clearly made an impression on Kelce.

“Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids,” she said. “I don’t know. We got a couple things in common.” (Duchess of Cambridge was Catherine’s former title before she became Princess of Wales in 2022.)

Just before extending the invitation, Kelce praised the princess for her athletic abilities, saying, “Princess Kate just reminded everyone that she’s still an absolute boss at field hockey,” and that she “looks beautiful doing it.”

Kelce also clarified, "I’m aware that she’s actually playing the Scottish sport of shinty,” Kylie continued. “I’m still calling it a win for field hockey because where do you think she got that skill? Yeah, that’s right. She’s a field hockey player.”

If Princess Catherine were to make her podcast debut, it wouldn’t be completely out of left field, either. Her husband has already dipped his toe into the podcast world. In July, Prince William appeared on Kylie’s husband Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Travis Kelce.

The conversation touched on soccer, since William is a longtime fan of English club Aston Villa and the FIFA World Cup was a major topic at the time. But the chat also took a turn when William discussed Travis and Taylor Swift’s time in the U.K. during Swift’s Eras Tour.

So, could Kate be next? Kylie Kelce has officially put the invitation out there. Now we’ll have to wait and see if the princess takes her up on it.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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