Kate Middleton & Prince William Stun in Striking New Black-and-White Photo

At first glance, the photo looks like a simple portrait of the royal couple, but, when royal fans open the post fully, there’s a fun little surprise. David Beckham and Tom Cruise are standing on either side of them, both looking equally camera-ready.

The caption was short and sweet: "Royal Film Performance x Digger."

The palace also shared a full-color photo from the premiere, giving us a closer look at the couple’s outfits. Princess Catherine wore a vibrant plum floor-length dress with sheer long sleeves and a V-neckline, while William opted for a black velvet suit jacket, matching trousers, shoes and a bow tie.

"Attending the World Premiere of Digger with @tomcruise and Director Alejandro González Iñárritu," the post was captioned. "Tonight’s event supports the Film and TV Charity, who help those working across the film, television and cinema industries through services and initiatives that promote wellbeing and create more supportive working environments."