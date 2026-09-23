Kate Middleton & Prince William Stun in Striking New Black-and-White Photo

Let's be real, Kate Middleton and Prince William know how to make an entrance. Whether William is in his go-to navy suit or Catherine is showing off a standout seasonal look, the Prince and Princess of Wales always give us something to talk about. And their latest appearance is no different, giving us a particularly striking black-and-white photo.
The couple, both 44, attended the London premiere of Digger on September 22, and Kensington Palace shared several photos from the evening on Instagram. One of them was a gorgeous black-and-white shot of Catherine and William smiling brightly in the theater lobby, and yes, those pearly whites were fully on display.