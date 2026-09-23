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Kate Middleton & Prince William Stun in Striking New Black-and-White Photo

Hang this in the Louvre

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 23, 2026
2:47pm
Kate Middleton Prince William Digger premiere 720x780
Jeff J. Mitchell-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News

Let's be real, Kate Middleton and Prince William know how to make an entrance. Whether William is in his go-to navy suit or Catherine is showing off a standout seasonal look, the Prince and Princess of Wales always give us something to talk about. And their latest appearance is no different, giving us a particularly striking black-and-white photo.

The couple, both 44, attended the London premiere of Digger on September 22, and Kensington Palace shared several photos from the evening on Instagram. One of them was a gorgeous black-and-white shot of Catherine and William smiling brightly in the theater lobby, and yes, those pearly whites were fully on display.

At first glance, the photo looks like a simple portrait of the royal couple, but, when royal fans open the post fully, there’s a fun little surprise. David Beckham and Tom Cruise are standing on either side of them, both looking equally camera-ready.

The caption was short and sweet: "Royal Film Performance x Digger."

The palace also shared a full-color photo from the premiere, giving us a closer look at the couple’s outfits. Princess Catherine wore a vibrant plum floor-length dress with sheer long sleeves and a V-neckline, while William opted for a black velvet suit jacket, matching trousers, shoes and a bow tie.

"Attending the World Premiere of Digger with @tomcruise and Director Alejandro González Iñárritu," the post was captioned. "Tonight’s event supports the Film and TV Charity, who help those working across the film, television and cinema industries through services and initiatives that promote wellbeing and create more supportive working environments."

"A special evening in support of those who bring stories to life on our screens and make such an important contribution to British cultural life," the caption concluded.

Between the glamorous outfits and celebrity cameos, this was definitely one premiere photo dump worth a double take.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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