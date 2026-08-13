Kylie Kelce Sets Record Straight After Husband Says He Cried More at Travis's Wedding Than His Own

It's no secret that weddings can bring out a lot of emotions, and the tears aren't always limited to the bride and groom. So hearing that Jason Kelce cried at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding isn't exactly shocking—after all, it was it was his brother's big day. But when Jason joked that he cried more at their wedding than he did at his own, his wife Kylie Kelce had to set the record straight.

On the Aug. 6 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie made it clear that Jason definitely got emotional during their own 2018 wedding.

“Don’t worry, my husband cried plenty at his own wedding, regardless of what his comments were recently,” she said. Kylie then recalled joking that if Jason didn't tear up while she walked down the aisle, she would simply start the moment over.