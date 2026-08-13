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Kylie Kelce Sets Record Straight After Husband Says He Cried More at Travis's Wedding Than His Own

The reason isn't what you think

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 13, 2026
2:00pm
Kylie Kelce 720x780
ohn Angelillo/UPI

It's no secret that weddings can bring out a lot of emotions, and the tears aren't always limited to the bride and groom. So hearing that Jason Kelce cried at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding isn't exactly shocking—after all, it was it was his brother's big day. But when Jason joked that he cried more at their wedding than he did at his own, his wife Kylie Kelce had to set the record straight.

On the Aug. 6 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie made it clear that Jason definitely got emotional during their own 2018 wedding.

“Don’t worry, my husband cried plenty at his own wedding, regardless of what his comments were recently,” she said. Kylie then recalled joking that if Jason didn't tear up while she walked down the aisle, she would simply start the moment over.

“Guys, think about this. First of all, there was a moment in time where I said if he didn’t tear up when I started walking down the aisle, I would go back and start again, knowing that someone would have obviously punched him in the nose between me restarting and he would have been crying when I walked down the aisle.”

She also shared why Jason's reaction to Travis and Swift's wedding was completely understandable. For Kylie, it wasn't just about watching his brother get married, it was also about seeing their family take part in such a special moment.

“He cried at his brother’s wedding for many reasons. It was touching,” she said. “It was very loving to see all of the things that were happening, but take this into consideration — because no one’s thinking about this — think about getting to watch your four daughters be flower girls. Okay? That’s all the information you get.”

Kylie's response came after Jason, who has openly admitted he's a “crier,” appeared on SportsRadio 94WIP and shared that he got emotional during Travis and Swift's wedding celebration.

“I did cry. I probably cried more this wedding than I cried at my own wedding, which probably is not acceptable,” he joked. “Kylie is probably not happy about that.”

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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