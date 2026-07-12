Kylie Kelce's One Word Description of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

It has officially been one week since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said “I do” at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and somehow we still don’t have many details from the highly anticipated celebration. For most weddings, photos and behind-the-scenes moments would already be flooding social media by now, but this was obviously not your average wedding. The couple kept everything incredibly private leading up to the big day, and it looks like they’re continuing to keep fans guessing for now.

While Swifties wait patiently for more glimpses into the celebration, Kylie Kelce offered a tiny but very exciting update about the ceremony.

The 34-year-old joined her husband, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce, in Lake Tahoe on Thursday, July 9, where he competed in the American Century Championship. While there, she was asked about the wedding and she dished out one word.