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Kylie Kelce's One Word Description of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Swifties, this one’s for you

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 12, 2026
3:00pm
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John Angelillo/UP

It has officially been one week since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said “I do” at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and somehow we still don’t have many details from the highly anticipated celebration. For most weddings, photos and behind-the-scenes moments would already be flooding social media by now, but this was obviously not your average wedding. The couple kept everything incredibly private leading up to the big day, and it looks like they’re continuing to keep fans guessing for now.

While Swifties wait patiently for more glimpses into the celebration, Kylie Kelce offered a tiny but very exciting update about the ceremony.

The 34-year-old joined her husband, Travis’ brother Jason Kelce, in Lake Tahoe on Thursday, July 9, where he competed in the American Century Championship. While there, she was asked about the wedding and she dished out one word.

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Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire

"Incredible," the Not Gonna Lie podcast host told People.

Taylor and Travis, both 36, wed over Fourth of July weekend in what quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings ever. The guest list included major stars like Dakota Johnson, Karlie Kloss, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, and Ed Sheeran.

Even the arrivals were kept under wraps, with guests pulling up in luxury SUVs with tinted windows before the couple officially shared the news with a very fitting announcement: a massive electronic billboard at Madison Square Garden that read, "JUST&T MARRIED."

Although fans have yet to see official photos of the bride and groom, reports have revealed some details about their wedding-day fashion.

Taylor reportedly wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, while Travis also wore custom Dior.

The couple completed their looks with custom Christian Louboutin shoes and Taylor wore Cartier jewelry.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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