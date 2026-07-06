The 6 Best-Dressed Guests at Taylor Swift’s Wedding (That We Know About)

If there was ever a wedding where the guest list doubled as a front row, it was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s black-tie celebration. Held over the July Fourth weekend, the star-studded affair brought together actors, supermodels, musicians, athletes and longtime friends, all dressed in looks worthy of a museum exhibition rather than a reception.

Now, a quick caveat: Swift kept the festivities remarkably private, so we haven’t seen her custom Dior Haute Couture wedding gown in full (or some of the guests' looks, for that matter). But, based on the handful of photos and confirmed designer credits that have surfaced, we already have a few clear favorites.

From what we can tell, guests delivered everything from shimmering couture to modern minimalism. Metallics, intricate embellishment and rich jewel tones dominated the evening, with nearly every attendee embracing old Hollywood glamour through a distinctly 2026 lens. Here are the wedding guests who absolutely nailed the dress code. Take a look.