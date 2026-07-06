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The 6 Best-Dressed Guests at Taylor Swift’s Wedding (That We Know About)

Wedding guest goals

Author image: Deena Campbell Fashion and Beauty Director-at-Large
By Deena Campbell
Published Jul 6, 2026
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Laura Brett/ERA/Shutterstock

If there was ever a wedding where the guest list doubled as a front row, it was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s black-tie celebration. Held over the July Fourth weekend, the star-studded affair brought together actors, supermodels, musicians, athletes and longtime friends, all dressed in looks worthy of a museum exhibition rather than a reception. 

Now, a quick caveat: Swift kept the festivities remarkably private, so we haven’t seen her custom Dior Haute Couture wedding gown in full (or some of the guests' looks, for that matter). But, based on the handful of photos and confirmed designer credits that have surfaced, we already have a few clear favorites. 

From what we can tell, guests delivered everything from shimmering couture to modern minimalism. Metallics, intricate embellishment and rich jewel tones dominated the evening, with nearly every attendee embracing old Hollywood glamour through a distinctly 2026 lens. Here are the wedding guests who absolutely nailed the dress code. Take a look.

Gigi Hadid in Wiederhoeft

Few designers capture fantasy quite like Wiederhoeft, making the label an ideal choice for one of Swift’s closest friends. Gigi Hadid wore a hand-beaded blush-pink gown featuring a structured corseted bodice, intricate embroidery and a thigh-high slit. Finished with soft waves and rosy makeup.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

Selena Gomez may have delivered the night’s most bridal-adjacent look without ever competing with the bride. Her champagne-toned, crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta gown shimmered from every angle, complete with delicate spaghetti straps and a fringe hem that added movement as she walked. Styled with softly curled bob-length hair and matching pumps, the look struck the perfect balance between timeless elegance and modern sparkle.

Karlie Kloss in Tove

Perhaps the evening’s biggest surprise attendee also wore one of its best looks. Karlie Kloss arrived in a liquid-gold strapless column gown from Tove that perfectly showcased the brand’s signature understated luxury. The clean silhouette, paired with metallic accessories and Swift-signature red lips.

Jennifer Lopez in Bach Mai 

Jennifer Lopez skipped sparkle in favor of classic glamour, opting for a dramatic black velvet Bach Mai gown with a sculptural drop waist and full skirt. Styled with a sleek chignon and velvet headband, the ensemble evoked Audrey Hepburn in the best possible way.

Ashley Avignone in Pamella Roland

One of Swift’s oldest friends embraced classic red-carpet elegance in a striking scarlet Pamella Roland gown. Clean lines and impeccable tailoring allowed the bright red to take center stage.

Gracie Hunt in Roberto Cavalli

Gracie Hunt delivered one of the evening’s boldest fashion statements in a teal embellished Roberto Cavalli gown that subtly referenced the Statue of Liberty, a fitting nod to the big city. 

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Married

Deena Headshot

Deena Campbell

Fashion and Beauty Director-at-Large

  • Oversees fashion and beauty content. 
  • Former Beauty Director at Marie Claire; editorial lead at Allure, Essence, and L’Oréal-owned beauty platforms
  • Advocate for inclusive storytelling in style, beauty, and wellness
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