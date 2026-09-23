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Kate Middleton’s Body Language (and Jaw-Dropping Necklace) Stole the Show at Tom Cruise's Movie Premiere

It practically jumps off the page

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 23, 2026
5:16pm
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SplashNews.com

When it comes to royal outings, the family pretty much always looks polished. But every once in a while, they really take things up a notch and the photos are next-level. Think state dinners, awards ceremonies or, more recently, Kate Middleton at a movie premiere.

The Princess of Wales, 44, attended the world premiere of Digger alongside Prince William, and she absolutely dressed for the occasion.

Photos shared on the royals’ official social media page show Catherine wearing a plum, floor-length gown featuring a V-neck and sheer long sleeves. Her hair, styled half-up with cascading waves, perfectly matched the glamorous vibe. And then there was the jewelry.

The princess of Wales wore the Queen Mother’s Amethyst Sautoir Necklace, which features pearls, diamonds and amethyst surrounding a heart-shaped gemstone pendant. The piece was last worn publicly by Queen Camilla at the 2012 premiere of Skyfall.

While Catherine's ensemble was clearly a standout, her body language also caught our attention. In one particular photo of the princess walking the carpet, she looks completely at ease.

For starters, there’s that smile. It’s wide, her cheeks are lifted and she’s looking out toward the crowd rather than holding the more guarded expression that can come with formal royal appearances. Her shoulders are relaxed, while her posture remains upright without looking stiff. She’s also walking alongside William with an easy, natural stride. Basically, the whole moment gives more “enjoying the day” than “official engagement.”

Then there are the little details. One arm hangs loosely at her side, while her other hand is linked with William’s in a way that looks comfortable rather than tense.

She’s also tilted slightly toward him as they walk, which subtly suggests they’re moving in sync. At the same time, her head is turned toward the cameras and onlookers, making her appear warm and engaged with the people around her.

The takeaway? The hair, the outfit and Catherine's body language are all saying the same thing: She's confident, relaxed and completely in the moment.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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