Kate Middleton’s Body Language (and Jaw-Dropping Necklace) Stole the Show at Tom Cruise's Movie Premiere

When it comes to royal outings, the family pretty much always looks polished. But every once in a while, they really take things up a notch and the photos are next-level. Think state dinners, awards ceremonies or, more recently, Kate Middleton at a movie premiere.

The Princess of Wales, 44, attended the world premiere of Digger alongside Prince William, and she absolutely dressed for the occasion.

Photos shared on the royals’ official social media page show Catherine wearing a plum, floor-length gown featuring a V-neck and sheer long sleeves. Her hair, styled half-up with cascading waves, perfectly matched the glamorous vibe. And then there was the jewelry.