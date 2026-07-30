Kate Middleton Had a Wholesome Hobby While Undergoing Cancer Treatment

2026 has proved to be Princess Catherine's comeback year, as she's taken on a full plate of engagements including garden parties, family weddings, Royal Ascot and Wimbledon. But the pièce de résistance has certainly been her completion of the National Three Peaks Challenge, during which the royal mom of three ascended the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales in 24 hours with the goal of raising money for The Royal Marsden, where she completed her cancer treatment. Though challenging, Princess Catherine said, “Everyone’s been so generous. That’s what keeps you going; it’s when you know you’re doing it for a good cause it keeps you going through the harder times.”

She was met at the base of the last mountain by her family: Prince William and the children, along with her parents, who came to greet her and her brother, James Middleton, who accompanied her. There, she and Prince William shared a rare, affectionate, emotional hug. (Even Princess Charlotte was crying.)

"Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong. It is about finding balance in how we live," Princess Catherine wrote in a commemorative Instagram post. "Between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being. Because in the end, bravery isn’t just about pushing forward. It is about knowing how to stay grounded, connected and present, no matter the terrain or landscape you are walking."