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Kate Middleton Reveals the Unexpected Source of Strength That Helped Her Through Her Three Peaks Climb

So inspiring

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Jul 11, 2026
2:00pm
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NEIL HALL/EPA

Kate Middleton’s surprise appearance at Wimbledon wasn’t the only moment that's catching attention. While attending the tournament, the Princess of Wales also opened up about the National Three Peaks Challenge she completed last month and revealed what helped her push through the toughest moments.

The Princess of Wales, 44, appeared in the tournament’s Overheard at Wimbledon social media series, where she chatted with former tennis pro Tim Henman and Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, of which Catherine is royal patron. During the conversation, she reflected on taking on the Challenge, admitted she was overwhelmed by the generosity shown to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and shared that seeing the outpouring of support became a source of strength throughout the demanding trek.

“Everyone’s been so generous," the royal said. "That’s what keeps you going; it’s when you know you’re doing it for a good cause it keeps you going through the harder times.”

Last month, the Princess of Wales completed the National Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The route spans 23 miles and includes more than 10,000 feet of elevation gain, making it an impressive feat for even the most experienced hikers.

Kensington Palace shared photos and videos from the challenge, showing Catherine bundled up in hiking gear with trekking poles attached to her backpack and a baseball cap tucked beneath her rain jacket as she made her way through misty, rain-soaked trails.

In the accompanying post, Catherine explained that the experience was about far more than reaching the summit.

"Not simply as a physical endeavor but as a chance to explore life beyond diagnosis and to give something back. The Royal Marsden is a place that holds great meaning for me and whose care and expertise are life changing for so many people," she explained.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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