Kate Middleton Reveals the Unexpected Source of Strength That Helped Her Through Her Three Peaks Climb

Kate Middleton’s surprise appearance at Wimbledon wasn’t the only moment that's catching attention. While attending the tournament, the Princess of Wales also opened up about the National Three Peaks Challenge she completed last month and revealed what helped her push through the toughest moments.

The Princess of Wales, 44, appeared in the tournament’s Overheard at Wimbledon social media series, where she chatted with former tennis pro Tim Henman and Debbie Jevans, chair of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, of which Catherine is royal patron. During the conversation, she reflected on taking on the Challenge, admitted she was overwhelmed by the generosity shown to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and shared that seeing the outpouring of support became a source of strength throughout the demanding trek.

“Everyone’s been so generous," the royal said. "That’s what keeps you going; it’s when you know you’re doing it for a good cause it keeps you going through the harder times.”