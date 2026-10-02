Kate Middleton Shares Huge Laugh with a Friend in Gorgeous New Photo

Prior to arriving at the lunch club, Princess Catherine climbed into the volunteer-run minibus to ride with the participants—some with limited mobility—to the community center. In a video shared by Kensington Palace, Princess Kate can be seen carefully ushering an elderly guest, who uses a walker, down the sidewalk and into the bus, before gracefully climbing in herself, signature stilettos and all. She then made easy conversation while buckling her own seatbelt, squished in like a sardine with her fellow passengers.

"I'm sorry, it's not your usual sort of quiet Wednesday afternoon," she said, safety belt clicking into place.

"Oh, no," one of her fellow passengers replied, to a round of laughs.

During the lunch, the Princess of Wales talked about the importance of friendship and the challenges of loneliness, delivered with her trademark grace and humor.

"You seem to have a really wonderful community here,” she said. “So many people feel isolated and cut off in their communities. It’s wonderful there are these places to come. You must all love coming together on your Wednesdays. A few crisps here and there!”