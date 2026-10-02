She may be the Princess of Wales, but that hasn't diminished Kate Middleton's down-to-earth charm. Just recently, she shared that her favorite chore is washing dishes (Prince William dries), and that their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also get involved. So, it was no surprise to see Princess Catherine climbing into a community van with aplomb, and later sharing a laugh in a community mess hall.
Kate Middleton Shares Huge Laugh with a Friend in Gorgeous New Photo
All smiles
The Princess was photographed at a community center in West Sussex, where she partook in a meal with a community lunch club for senior citizens. Princess Catherine shared a laugh with new friend and attendee Lynda Jones while speaking with the group, one of whom remarked that a princess probably didn't eat potato chips. The Princess of Wales then delivered another relatable surprise: “I do. I love salted.”
Prior to arriving at the lunch club, Princess Catherine climbed into the volunteer-run minibus to ride with the participants—some with limited mobility—to the community center. In a video shared by Kensington Palace, Princess Kate can be seen carefully ushering an elderly guest, who uses a walker, down the sidewalk and into the bus, before gracefully climbing in herself, signature stilettos and all. She then made easy conversation while buckling her own seatbelt, squished in like a sardine with her fellow passengers.
"I'm sorry, it's not your usual sort of quiet Wednesday afternoon," she said, safety belt clicking into place.
"Oh, no," one of her fellow passengers replied, to a round of laughs.
During the lunch, the Princess of Wales talked about the importance of friendship and the challenges of loneliness, delivered with her trademark grace and humor.
"You seem to have a really wonderful community here,” she said. “So many people feel isolated and cut off in their communities. It’s wonderful there are these places to come. You must all love coming together on your Wednesdays. A few crisps here and there!”