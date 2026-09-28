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Kate Middleton Just Shared a Personally Signed Note to Mark a Major Milestone

Tea, anyone?

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Sep 28, 2026
5:26pm
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Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

Back in June, Kate Middleton quietly took part in Britain’s National Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing the highest summits in Scotland, England and Wales. But apparently, that wasn’t the only behind-the-scenes moment surrounding the challenge. The Princess of Wales recently revealed that she hosted some of the participants and their families for a special tea party, complete with a personal touch.

In an Instagram post on Friday, September 25, the Princess of Wales, 44, shared a montage from the gathering at Windsor Castle and revealed that she had welcomed several Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families.

Alongside the video, she shared a personally signed message that read, “It was a pleasure to welcome other Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families to Windsor Castle.”

“Behind every summit was a personal story of resilience, determination and hope. Listening to their experiences of the challenge and their reasons for taking it on was a powerful reminder that recovery is rarely a journey we make alone, and of the importance of the people who walk alongside us along the way,” the caption continued.

Catherine signed off the heartfelt message with her personal signature, “C.”

A second post shared the same day featured a carousel of photos from the tea party, along with shots of participants taking on the challenge and plenty of group photos.

“An opportunity to bring together the remarkable participants who took on the National Three Peaks Challenge,” the post was captioned.

For reference, The National Three Peaks Challenge involves hiking a combined 23 miles across the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales: Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis and Snowdon. The challenge has a total elevation gain of 10,052 feet, with the goal of completing all three climbs within 24 hours.

Princess Catherine took on the challenge in support of The Royal Marsden, where she underwent her own treatment. Now, she’s giving the people who participated alongside her a pretty special Windsor Castle memory to take home.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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