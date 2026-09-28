Kate Middleton Just Shared a Personally Signed Note to Mark a Major Milestone

Back in June, Kate Middleton quietly took part in Britain’s National Three Peaks Challenge, which involves climbing the highest summits in Scotland, England and Wales. But apparently, that wasn’t the only behind-the-scenes moment surrounding the challenge. The Princess of Wales recently revealed that she hosted some of the participants and their families for a special tea party, complete with a personal touch.

In an Instagram post on Friday, September 25, the Princess of Wales, 44, shared a montage from the gathering at Windsor Castle and revealed that she had welcomed several Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families.

Alongside the video, she shared a personally signed message that read, “It was a pleasure to welcome other Three Peaks Challenge participants and their families to Windsor Castle.”