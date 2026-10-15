King Charles and Prince William attended back-to-back events in London over the last two days. And, it seems, father and son were in the same frame of mind. In new photos released by Buckingham and Kensington Palaces, the King and Prince of Wales look strikingly similar—though this wouldn't be the first time. Earlier this year, the pair had another twinning moment during the visit of the Aga Khan in February, but these new photos were totally different when it came to their body language.
Prince William and King Charles Adorably Twin at Separate Events
Who wore it better?
On Wednesday, Prince William made an appearance at The Amos Bursary in Hoxton in honor of Black History Month. Colleen Amos OBE, Co-founder & CEO, created the organization in order to give students from the Caribbean and African diasporas access to professional and educational opportunities.
"Inspiring to hear about their ambitions and the impact that opportunity, support and strong networks can have in helping young people thrive," the caption read.
In multiple photos, Prince William is seen smiling widely and laughing, seeming to radiate a genuine joy. He wore his customary navy suit, but added a pop of color with his burgundy tie.
Similarly to his son, King Charles, in an appearance earlier today, also donned a navy (albeit pinstripe) suit while hosting members of the Caribbean diaspora at St. James's Palace ahead of his and Queen Camilla's royal tour of the The Bahamas, Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda. The Queen will join the King in Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in St. John’s.
At St. James's, King Charles hosted the Khan Cordice musicians of the Antiguan Hell’s Gate Steel Orchestra, and the lead image of the carousel posted by the Palace shows him with his son's same laughing grin as the King tries his hand at drumming.
Now we know where Prince William gets it from.