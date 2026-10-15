Prince William and King Charles Adorably Twin at Separate Events

On Wednesday, Prince William made an appearance at The Amos Bursary in Hoxton in honor of Black History Month. Colleen Amos OBE, Co-founder & CEO, created the organization in order to give students from the Caribbean and African diasporas access to professional and educational opportunities.

"Inspiring to hear about their ambitions and the impact that opportunity, support and strong networks can have in helping young people thrive," the caption read.

In multiple photos, Prince William is seen smiling widely and laughing, seeming to radiate a genuine joy. He wore his customary navy suit, but added a pop of color with his burgundy tie.