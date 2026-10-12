Queen Camilla Shares Personally Signed Note—and Her Final Line Says It All

When it comes to the royal family, there are a few things we’ve come to expect: polished appearances, stunning photos and plenty of public support for charities and causes. What’s a little less common? Getting a glimpse of something genuinely personal, especially when it comes directly from a royal.

That’s exactly what Queen Camilla offered following the death of bestselling author Lord Jeffrey Archer. In a social media post shared on October 6, the Queen published a personal note expressing her condolences and reflecting on the author’s life and work.

Archer, a former Conservative MP who went on to become a bestselling novelist, died suddenly on Monday at age 86. He had also served time in prison after being convicted of perjury and perverting the course of justice in 2001.