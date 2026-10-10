About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Secret Text Message Nicknames Revealed

Not exactly “Your Royal Highness”

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 10, 2026
1:00pm
Prince William Kate Middleton 720x780
Aberto Pezzali-AP/POOL supplied by Splash News

If you’ve ever watched a political drama, you’ve probably seen important figures assigned secret code names. But apparently, that kind of undercover naming system isn’t limited to presidents and government officials. Members of the British royal family have reportedly had their own aliases too, and a former palace staffer is sharing the names he used for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Jack Stooks, who worked for King Charles for 21 years as a gardener at Highgrove, recently opened up about the royal family’s reported WhatsApp nicknames. While speaking about his time working for the family, Stooks revealed that certain royals had different names saved in staff members’ phones.

"We couldn't have them saved under their real names, so they had nicknames instead," Stooks told GB News. "William was 'Bobcat'...and when Catherine joined the family, she became ‘Mrs. Bobcat.’"

Stooks also revealed Prince Harry's code name as ‘Baz.’

Stooks elaborated that William and Harry gave their phone numbers to members of the staff so they could be contacted about logistical matters. The royals also had staff members’ numbers and could reach out on WhatsApp when they needed something.

Stooks later explained to Fox News Digital that only a select number of staff members had access to the royals’ phone numbers, which were kept confidential.

"We had the family under different names, so that if anyone's phone was taken, the number could be differentiated," he explained. "That way, no one knew which number was which. They all change their numbers regularly, so I don't have any of their phone numbers now."

And apparently, Harry’s nickname had a pretty simple origin.

"The nickname I gave to Harry on my phone was ‘Baz,’" Stooks shared. "He was always called ‘Baz’ by his friends, so I just took that. From memory, William was ‘Wombat,’ again because that is what his friends called him."

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Kate Middleton & Prince William Stun in Striking New Black-and-White Photo

LongHeadshot

Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe