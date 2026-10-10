Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Secret Text Message Nicknames Revealed

If you’ve ever watched a political drama, you’ve probably seen important figures assigned secret code names. But apparently, that kind of undercover naming system isn’t limited to presidents and government officials. Members of the British royal family have reportedly had their own aliases too, and a former palace staffer is sharing the names he used for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Jack Stooks, who worked for King Charles for 21 years as a gardener at Highgrove, recently opened up about the royal family’s reported WhatsApp nicknames. While speaking about his time working for the family, Stooks revealed that certain royals had different names saved in staff members’ phones.

"We couldn't have them saved under their real names, so they had nicknames instead," Stooks told GB News. "William was 'Bobcat'...and when Catherine joined the family, she became ‘Mrs. Bobcat.’"