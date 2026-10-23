Prince William Just Made History with a First for the British Royal Family

Kensington Palace announced the Prince's participation in an Instagram post, with the caption, "Joining the iconic red sofa for a very special @earthshotprize edition of the @thegrahamnortonshowofficial." Prince William's fellow guests were Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham, Robert Irwin and Jorja Smith. He and Irwin were there to talk about the upcoming Earthshot Prize, whose annual ceremony will take place this November in Mumbai.

Of the Prize, he shared, “For many years I was hearing stories about environment issues and one thing that struck me was the negativity and doom which got me down. I thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic and the idea of an awards’ ceremony came about and we could talk about urgency and optimism together. It’s all about getting excited.”