When it comes to public appearances, you could say that the British royal family is selective. They rarely—if ever—give interviews, with all official communications coming from their own outlets. That's why it was such a shock and delight when Prince William joined Eugene Levy on the latter's show, The Reluctant Traveler, a year ago. Clearly, the Prince of Wales is warming up to the idea of getting on live interviews, because in another royal family first, he appeared on The Graham Norton Show today.
Prince William Just Made History with a First for the British Royal Family
An appearance for the books
Kensington Palace announced the Prince's participation in an Instagram post, with the caption, "Joining the iconic red sofa for a very special @earthshotprize edition of the @thegrahamnortonshowofficial." Prince William's fellow guests were Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham, Robert Irwin and Jorja Smith. He and Irwin were there to talk about the upcoming Earthshot Prize, whose annual ceremony will take place this November in Mumbai.
Of the Prize, he shared, “For many years I was hearing stories about environment issues and one thing that struck me was the negativity and doom which got me down. I thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic and the idea of an awards’ ceremony came about and we could talk about urgency and optimism together. It’s all about getting excited.”
Aside from his support of environmental causes, Prince William also got candid about his other interests. Per Variety, he's a massive Christopher Nolan fan, and gave The Dark Knight a shoutout.
"He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining," Prince William said.
As for his family, they're all massive fans of The Traitors, particularly Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their dad says they're "obsessed with it," while he called it "really good telly."
Who knows? Is Prince William game for an appearance on The Traitors following his successful talk show run? One can only hope.