Prince William Stuns Fans By Joining a Casual Game of Cricket in Front of Buckingham Palace

The Earthshot Prize Summit & Awards Night will take place on November 16 and 17, awarding £1 million ($1.3 million) to five winners to advance their research. It will be streamed on Prime Video, with prominent filmmaker, entrepreneur and producer Karan Johar serving as the host. He is joined by the likes of Rami Malek, Simone Ashley and Robert Irwin. Prince William has flown solo the last several years, but whether or not Princess Catherine joins him—her last appearance was in Boston in 2022—remains to be announced.