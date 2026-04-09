I Was So Distracted by Kate Middleton's Kids That I Nearly Missed Princess Anne's Special Brooch

As is customary, King Charles and senior members of the royal family gathered for the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor last weekend. Queen Camilla opted for a bright red coat and hat, while her step-daughter-in-law re-wore a favorite monochromatic Self-Portrait ensemble featuring a cream lace appliqué and coordinating fascinator.

Princess Anne attended alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. She donned a turquoise coat and hat, completing the look with a loosely-tied ribbon brooch (similar here, $291).