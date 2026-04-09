Though the Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle, and even Duchess Sophie are apt to turn heads with their coats, jeans and top-handle bag, Princess Anne isn't one to be forgotten. The quiet daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II is one of the British Royal Family's hardest workers, with an unfussy, practical wardrobe that reflects her personality. But if there's one thing the Princess Royal is known for more than nieces and sister-in-law, it's her love of a good brooch. During Easter weekend, I was admittedly distracted by Princess Catherine's cream ensemble and her dapper children–and nearly missed the 75-year-old's discreet accessory.
I Was So Distracted by Kate Middleton's Kids That I Nearly Missed Princess Anne's Special Brooch
It's an old favorite
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.
As is customary, King Charles and senior members of the royal family gathered for the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor last weekend. Queen Camilla opted for a bright red coat and hat, while her step-daughter-in-law re-wore a favorite monochromatic Self-Portrait ensemble featuring a cream lace appliqué and coordinating fascinator.
Princess Anne attended alongside her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. She donned a turquoise coat and hat, completing the look with a loosely-tied ribbon brooch (similar here, $291).
The brooch, featuring 12 diamonds, is a special accessory in the Princess Royal's collection and has made many past appearances. Notably, Princess Anne debuted the piece in 1969 at Buckingham Palace, when she met with Apollo 8 commander Colonel Frank Borman. It later appeared in 2014 when she flew to Washington, D.C., for an exhibition of the Magna Carta; in 2015 at ANZAC Day (commemorating fallen soldiers of Australia and New Zealand) and in one of her three official 70th birthday portraits released in 2020.