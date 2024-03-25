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I'm Live Tracking the Amazon Big Spring Sale—Here Are the Best Deals to Shop Now

Save on Apple, Levi's and *so much* Dyson

Author image: An image of Destinee Scott.
By Destinee Scott
Updated Mar 25, 2026
Additional reporting by

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

amazon big spring sale hero
Amazon/Stephanie Maida for PureWow

Spring 2026 has officially sprung, and with it comes the highly anticipated Amazon Big Spring Sale. Take my advice as a professional deal hunter: Block off some time to browse between March 25 through March 31, because the only thing better than the promise of warmer days is the prospect of saving up to 70 percent on the viral beauty products, home essentials and fashion staples set to see us through them in style.

Don't know where to start? I suggest snagging some of PureWow editors' and readers' favorite items first (including the Beautural foldable steamerMedicube Collagen Jelly Cream and Solawave Radiant Renewal wand, to name a few). As PureWow's own deals expert in residence, I dug up the best deals across all categories, from fashion and home to beauty and tech, and will be continuously updating this list as the sale goes on. All you have to do is add them to your cart.

Want more details about the Amazon Big Spring Sale? Scroll to the FAQ section at the bottom of this article for everything you need to know.

Want to know which buzzy products are *really* worth buying? Sign up for our shopping newsletter to uncover our favorite finds.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3.
Amazon

1. Apple AirPods Pro 3

Apple

Behold: The Apple AirPods Pro 3. The brand's latest model, which tracks your heart rate and calories, protects your hearing and offers high-fidelity sound, is its most high-tech yet. The wireless buds also block twice as much unwanted noise as their predecessor and feature a Live Translation function, which helps you communicate across multiple languages in real time. I can keep going on about their James Bond-worthy features, but you probably don't want to wait much longer to nab 'em at this price.

$249; $199 at Amazon
The Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream.
Amazon

2. Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream

Medicube

When Meghan Markle gives a product her stamp of approval, it doesn't take long to sell out. That said, you'd better add this collagen jelly cream to your cart ASAP because shoppers have been hoarding the K-beauty favorite ever since the Duchess of Sussex put it on her list of beauty staples. The moisturizer is meant to even out your complexion and preserve skin elasticity and barrier function. Thanks to hydrolyzed collagen and niacinamide, it also has the potential to enhance facial contours, promote firmness and make your skin glow, per the brand. Plus, it's dermatologist-tested. You can't go wrong— especially if you use it with the Hailey Bieber-approved Medicube Age-R Booster Pro for enhanced results.

from $20; $15 at Amazon
The Beautural Foldable Steamer.
Amazon

3. Beautural Foldable Steamer

Beautural

I'm obsessed with this compact and portable steamer, and I'm not the only one. Kate Kesselman from PureWow's social team tried this bad boy out on an episode of Take My Money and also found it gentle, yet highly effective, when it comes to getting wrinkles out of even her most delicate clothing. Packed with 1,000 watts of power, the device heats up in as little as 30 seconds to start getting those wrinkles out quickly, while its leakproof design allows you to steam vertically and horizontally without drippage. It folds up effortlessly to fit in your luggage, and comes with an extra-long, 8-foot cord that ensures a perfect steam is always within reach (of an outlet).

$30; $25 at Amazon
The Our Place Always Pan.
Amazon

4. Our Place Large Always Pan 2.0

Our Place

The large (12.5-inch) version of everyone's favorite ceramic-coated, recycled aluminum pan is marked down for the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Calling it a game-changer for cooking veggies and meats is an understatement—this nonstick, nontoxic pan can do the work of a ten-piece cookware set, from braising to searing to steaming, frying, boiling and baking. It even comes with a nesting steamer basket and a wooden spatula. After testing the standard one herself, PureWow's former food editor confirmed, "We were able to cook chicken breasts without any sticking, and the cleanup was equally breezy." I'm sold.

$159; $125 at amazon
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil.
Amazon

5. Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil

Sunday Riley

A former PureWow editor credits this fan-favorite face oil for brightening her skin and minimizing her dark spots. (For real, just read her full review.) The benefits come courtesy of a high dose of vitamin C, golden turmeric and evening primrose oil, which work together to soothe and hydrate skin, all while fighting signs of aging. Not to mention, she says, when you use this product in the morning, it leaves you with a glowing base to start your makeup. That said, you'd better stock up while you can score some rare savings on the stuff. You'll thank me later.

from $40; $28 at Amazon
Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Sunscreen
Amazon

6. Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen

Summer Fridays

I saw someone on Reddit call this buzzy sunscreen "too good to be true." They continued, "It’s mineral but blends in better than any chemical sunscreen I’ve tried. It’s an American sunscreen but it’s better than any Korean or Japanese sunscreens I’ve tried...I also reapplied and no issues whatsoever. Skin isn’t greasy, no white cast, no pilling." That likely explains why the product is currently sold out on the Summer Fridays website. Thankfully, it's not only in stock at Amazon right now, but also 30 percent off! It offers SPF 30 sun protection and absorbs into skin more like a lightweight serum than a sunscreen, which means makeup glides right over it. It also contains vitamin E and bisabolol to protect skin from free radical damage that causes signs of aging. Hey, the better the sunscreen, the more likely you are to wear it, and that's really all that matters.

$36; $25 at amazon
The Bissell Little Green Max Pet SmartMix Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.
Amazon

7. Bissell Little Green Max Pet SmartMix Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner

Bissell

PureWow editors (and readers) have been obsessed with the Bissell Little Green upholstery cleaner for ages now, and when it comes to this upgraded version designed specifically for pet parents, I'm confident that it'll live up to the hype. After all, it purportedly offers 30 percent more suction power than competing models, so it should have no trouble removing muddy paw prints and embedded dirt from your furniture and carpets. "No more soaking stain, scrubbing and waiting for it to dry (and praying it doesn't leave a water stain at the edges)," one reviewer raves. "What I like about this [model] is the small footprint of the machine; it's lightweight, low noise, great suction (the carpet is only a little damp on top after vacuuming up the liquid) and really easy to fill, operate and clean." P.S. The machine comes with the brand's Pet Pro OXY urine eliminator formula, self-cleaning tough stain tool and a specialized pet hair removal tool, all of which will come in handy for tackling pet (and non-pet) messes around your home.

$150; $100 at Amazon
dyson supersonic
Amazon

8. Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

Dyson

I'm obsessed with the OG Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, which cut my drying time down to less than 30 minutes. So of course I have my sights set on this upgraded version that's designed to prevent heat damage and protect your scalp health. I caught up on all the dryer's new features, including the network of Nural sensors that limit excessive heat and "automatically optimize your styling routine," per the brand. And let's just say I'm super impressed, especially since this model comes with all the beloved attachments, including the wide-tooth comb (which is perfect for quick-drying, may I add), the gentle air attachment, the styling concentrator (which is one of my go-tos), the flyaway attachment and the wave+ curl diffuser. TL;DR? Prepare to be blown away by this hair dryer's versatility, ingenuity and majorly discounted price tag!

$550; $350 at Amazon
The Levi's Cinch Baggy Carpenter Pants.
Amazon

9. Levi's Cinch Baggy Carpenter Pants

Levi's

Say hello to some of the most coveted jeans on the market priced at less than $50. Made of 100 cotton that gives them a flattering, shapely fit, these jeans may be non-strech, but they feature ingenious snap adjusters on the waist, allowing you to tailor the fit to your figure and prevent that dreaded gap. Plus, the brand says you don't have to (and shouldn't) wash them every time you wear them. According to Levi's, you should sport these baggy beauties at least ten times before you wash them to keep them in tip-top shape for the long run. So, in terms of girl math, if you buy this must-have style on sale today, you'll save money and have less laundry to do. It's a win-win!

from $80; $46 at Amazon
nike sneakers amazon big spring sale
Amazon

10. Nike Revolution 8 Road Running Shoes

Nike

Whether you need to replace your old running shoes or *finally* snag a pair with some cushy arch support, I suggest you hop on this Nike deal fast. These cult-favorite sneaks are beloved by buyers because they're lightweight, breathable and feature foam cushioning to keep your feet feeling good from your morning miles to your afternoon gym run. The flexible forefoot, flex grooves in the sole and specially designed rocker all work together to help you hit your stride—in more ways than one. As one buyer gushes, "These are the perfect combination of comfort, support and style. I wear them for walking, light workouts and running errands, and they feel great all day long."

from $75; $42 At Amazon
irestore red light helmet
Amazon

11. iRestore Red Light Therapy Helmet

iRestore

By now you've probably heard all about the benefits of red light masks and wands for your skin—but did you know the therapy can also boost your strands? This red light helmet uses both lasers and LEDs to stimulate hair follicles, encouraging faster, thicker and healthier growth. Its FDA cleared to help combat hair loss and thinning due to alopecia and other issues, and all you have to do is pop it on your scalp for 25 minutes, two to three times a week. (Psst: My mom has been using a similar device to aid with her alopecia, and has seen new hair growth in areas that have been bare for years!)

$1,299; $799 at Amazon
samsonite luggage
Amazon

12. Samsonite Omni 2 3-Piece Luggage Set 

Samsonite

Have some family vacations planned over the next few months? You'll be able to keep everyone's stuff sorted and secure in these three hardside suitcases. Samsonite is a trusted name in the luggage game, and this set—which includes a 19-inch carry-on and both 24- and 28-inch checked bags—won't disappoint. The carry-on boasts a built-in charging system, so you can stay juiced up in the terminal, while the two larger cases each have TSA-approved locks for extra piece of mind. And all three have smooth-gliding, multidirectional spinner wheels to help you move through the airport with ease.

from $304; $185 at amazon
travel makeup bag
Amazon

13. Relavel Travel Makeup Bag

Relavel

If you're as passionate about makeup as a professional MUA, then you deserve a cosmetics case that'll really make you feel like one. Enter: This sturdy zip-up travel case that's basically a vanity in a bag. Not only is it filled with multiple compartments to secure all your powders, blushes, eyeshadows and lippies, it also has a designated area for your brushes, as well as a built-in, light-up mirror—so you can blend to perfection wherever you roam.

$40; $28 at Amazon
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.
Amazon

14. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige

The Laneige Lip Sleeping mask has a massive fan club, which includes A-listers like Brooke Shields, Gemma Chan and Kendall Jenner. Even PureWow Beauty and Cultures Editor Chelsea Candelario fell head over heels for this product, which delivers a moisturizing blend of coconut oil and shea butter to your smackers. It intensely nourishes lips while you sleep, so you wake up with a soft, smooth pout that's prepped for lip gloss. It comes in a slew of scents and flavors, but this matcha bubble tea option is calling my name for spring.

$24; $19 at Amazon
alfabot spin scrubber
Amazon

15. AlfaBot Cordless Electric Spin Mop

AlfaBot

Whoever said you had to suffer a sore back to get sparkling-clean floors wasn't hip to this electric spin mop. Thankfully, I am, so here's what you need to know: This cordless cleaner—which works wet or dry on every hard floor surface—has an innovative self-propulsion that automatically moves it forward, meaning you'll barely have to put in any work to get a good scrub. It sprays out solution as you go, and is even equipped with an LED headlight to reveal hidden dust bunnies and debris. "This was my first time trying an electric mop, and I wasn’t sure what to expect, so I bought two different ones from two brands to compare," writes one buyer. "This AlfaBot model was the cheaper of the two, but to my surprise, it’s the one I like more."

$67; $56 at Amazon
The Pretty Garden 2-Piece Matching Set.
Amazon

16. Pretty Garden 2-Piece Matching Set

Pretty Garden

A matching set is a girl's best friend during the spring and summer, which is why I can't resist this chic ensemble. It features a square-neck vest with gold buttons, front faux pockets and high-waist shorts—perfect for an effortlessly put-together outfit (though you can also style them separately). As if it couldn't get any better, one customer noted, "Both the vest and the shorts are fully lined, which gives them a structured and expensive feel." Trust, no one would guess this was from Amazon.

$45; $29 at amazon
The Owala FreeSip SS.
Amazon

17. Owala FreeSip SS Water Bottle

Owala

Not your basic stainless steel bottle, this cute, colorful and double-wall insulated Owala keeps water cold for up to 24 hours. It features a wide opening and a push-button lid with a carry loop that also serves as a lock, preventing spills when it's not upright. And the built-in straw makes for effortless sipping. Who said staying hydrated can't be fun?

$35; $28 at Amazon
The TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation.
Amazon

18. TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation

TirTir

Everyone has been raving about this TirTir Fit Red Cushion foundation (and when I say everyone, I mean everyone on TikTok). It not only comes in a wide range of shades (40, to be exact), but buyers swear it applies flawlessly, matching their skin to a T. When I tried it for the first time, the full-yet-lightweight coverage blew me away. It's one of the only foundations that makes my skin look radiant without weighing it down, likely because the Korean product is infused with hibiscus and red propolis extracts, so in addition to providing coverage for up to 72 hours, it's supposed to enhance skin elasticity. Bottom line: If you've been thinking about buying this viral foundation, this is your sign.

$25; $18 at Amazon
dysonhotcoolairpurifier
Amazon

19. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Air Purifier, Heater and Fan

Dyson

Instead of cluttering up your space with a separate electric heater, tower fan and air purifier, invest in this single machine that does the work of all three. The sleek device, which clocks in at 30 inches high and only about 5 inches wide, can be used to cool your room in the summer, warm it up in the winter and keep the air inside of it free from allergens and pollutants all year long. "We purchased this to keep a pretty large area cool and it worked with the added benefit of a noticeable difference in the air quality, too," says one 5-star reviewer. "We are going to buy another for the bedroom as well. Worth every penny!"

$750; $460 at Amazon
blue pj short set
Amazon

20. Ekouaer Pajama Short Set

Umeyda

The perfect spring pajamas do exist—and they're on sale at Amazon's Big Spring Sale! Yes, I’m talking about this stylish short set, which comes in a bunch of cute colors and prints. The matching button-up top and elastic-waist bottoms are made from a rayon fabric that reviewers call "silky," "soft" and "breathable"on repeat—pretty much the only three words you want to hear when it comes to buying PJs for the warmer months. Hosting a girls' night or bachelorette sleepover? This style is available in a wide range of sizes fit for the whole crew.

from $30; $20 at Amazon
amazon big spring sale 2026 ugg
Amazon

21. Ugg Adalee Faux Fur Blanket

Ugg

If you love the feel of Uggs on your feet, why not wrap your whole body up in that same plush softness? Featuring velvety fleece on one side and shaggy faux fur on the other, this reversible blanket is the coziest way to add some texture to your bed or sofa—and, of course, keep you comfy during your Netflix binge sesh. Have sensitive skin? Good news: The blanket is hypoallergenic and OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it's free of any harmful dyes or chemicals.

$140; $119 at Amazon
The Lifewit Silverware Drawer Organizer.
Amazon

22. Lifewit Silverware Drawer Organizer

Lifewit

A simple solution for messy drawers, this organizer features seven compartments and two expandable panels, making it easy to adjust to your needs. Although it's made of plastic, one reviewer said it "feels sturdy and well-made, not flimsy," so you can feel just as confident in its durability as you can in its ability to keep your utensils tidy. It's easy to clean and, as a bonus, protects your drawer from wear and tear.

$15; $12 at Amazon
amazon spin scrubber
Amazon

23. Bomves Electric Spin Scrubber

Bomves

Cleaning your stove, bathroom floor *and* car won't feel like a humongous chore when you've got this electric spin scrubber in hand. Allow me to explain: It comes with eight different brush heads that you can swap out in a flash, so you can tackle just about any cleaning task like a pro. And not only can you use it as a handheld scrubber, but it also boasts an adjustable rod that extends from 43 to 54 inches to get to all those hard-to-reach places (like those high-up tiles in your shower or the roof of your car). As one reviewer says, "This is a great tool to scrub small areas that need a little extra elbow grease. I bought it tackle the grout in my bathroom floor, and it did a great job. It feels pretty sturdy in the hand. The long handle was great to save me from having to get down on the floor, and is easily removed to use the scrubber alone when needed."

$57; $36 at Amazon
The Nippies Nipple Cover.
Amazon

24. Nippies Nipple Cover

Nippies

With warmer temps comes slinkier tops, so you might want to replace your bulky strapless bra with these beloved nipple covers that have earned more than 43,000 reviews. These sticky silicone adhesives are one of PureWow readers' favorite items ever, and I don't have to guess why. They're designed to stay in place for up to *12* hours, but several buyers report that they stay put even longer. "When I first got them, I decided to wear them for 24+ hours just to see how they did in everyday life," one reviewer explained. "They stayed on really well during those 24 hours, even when I slept...I sweat so much on the days I wore them, and they stayed on all day. I couldn’t even tell they were there, literally so comfortable." Even better, the *reusable* nipple covers also have a flat texture and don't shine or reflect light, so you won't have to worry about them showing up in photos.

from $29; $19 at Amazon
lumineux white strips
Amazon

25. Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

Lumineux

Want a brighter smile but hate the tooth sensitivity that sometimes comes with whitening strips? Turn to Lumineux. The nontoxic, peroxide-free formula is made with natural ingredients like coconut oil, lemon peel oil, sage oil and dead sea salt to help whiten your teeth without damaging the enamel or irritating your gums. Plus, one former PureWow editor gave them a go and confirmed that the gentler formula still worked like a charm.

$75; $42 at Amazon
The Solawave Radiant Renewal Wand.
Amazon

26. Solawave Radiant Renewal Wand

Solawave

Does your skin need a little extra TLC? This TikTok-famous facial wand vibrates, warms and emits red light, which studies suggest can reduce fine lines and wrinkles, as well as promote collagen production for a rejuvenated complexion overall. It also supplies a stream of galvanic current, which is a form of electrotherapy that essentially boosts the absorption of serums and creams so you can see results sooner. A PureWow editor tried it for herself and noticed a difference in her skin after just two weeks. "Since I’ve started using the Solawave wand diligently, my skin texture has definitely become softer and more supple, while my complexion looks more even-toned and glowy," she shared in her review. "The wand has also helped tackle my puffy under-eyes in the morning after one too many glasses of wine the night before." In other words, you need this if you're planning to host happy hours this spring and summer.

$169; $118 at Amazon
The Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask (4 Count).
Amazon

27. Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask (4 Count)

Biodance

A little birdie told me you've been thinking of buying this viral overnight mask. Well, I'm here to tell you to stop thinking and just do it. Katie from the PureWow team put it to the test and said it worked wonders. According to her review, she left it on while she snoozed and woke up with a glowing complexion that lasted for the *entire* day. But will it do the same for you? Since it has key ingredients like low molecular weight collagen, galactomyces and niacinamide (which, BTW, have each been shown to help increase skin elasticity, improve skin tone and brighten complexions), I'd say it's worth trying. After all, what's better than a facial you can sleep through?

from $19; $15 at Amazon
The Olaplex Fine Bond Maintenance Shampoo.
Amazon

28. Olaplex Fine Bond Maintenance Set

Olaplex

If you want to step up your haircare routine, let me introduce you to this Olaplex trio, featuring the brand's best-selling shampoo, conditioner, and scalp treatment. Each product is powered by Olaplex's Bond Building technology, known for helping to repair damage on a molecular level. Whether you use them all together or on separate occasions, you can look forward to stronger, softer and all-around healthier-looking strands. Trust me: I keep all three of these products in rotation, and my hair has never looked better.

$68; $51 at Amazon
The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set.
Amazon

29. Beckham Hotel Collection Pillow Set

Beckham Hotel Collection

Have you been tossing and turning at night? Can't quite find that perfect positioning for your head and neck? Well my friends, I suggest you turn to this pillow set that has a stamp of approval from tens of thousands of 5-star reviewers—including yours truly. That's right, I bought these pillows for my own bed, and they've been giving me sweeter dreams ever since. They're cooling and breathable thanks to their cotton shell and fluffy down-alternative filling, and despite their soft feel, they also provide plenty of head and neck support. Even better, you'll get *two* queen-sized pillows in a set for under $45 RN, so both you and your partner can stop counting sheep.

$80; $42 at Amazon
The Keurig K-Mini Mate Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker.
Amazon

30. Keurig K-Mini Mate Coffee Maker

Keurig

Making your morning cup of joe can be as satisfying as drinking it with this cute, compact Keurig—the brand's smallest model yet. It has all the features you love about the previous version, including a one-cup reservoir and lift-top for easy use, but now comes in a fresh, modern design you'll want to show off on your kitchen countertop (or picnic blanket, or camping tent—yep, it's portable). Best of all, one customer shared that every cup comes out "just right—not scorching hot where you can’t drink it right away, and not too cold, either." Better grab this lean, mean, caffeine-brewing machine in your favorite color while you still can.

$90; $50 at amazon
The Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence Serum.
Amazon

31. Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence Serum

Cosrx

Yes, this TikTok-famous serum is packed with snail mucin, the buzzy ingredient that's said to help boost skin's hydration and radiance, as well as soothe irritation. You can read all about it in our deep dive with cosmetic chemist Alex Padgett—or you can just run to stock up while it's marked down to less than $15. For those who need some extra convincing, the formula contains a whopping 96% snail mucin, so there's no question whether it'll help you achieve a "glazed donut" complexion in no time. Why else do you think it has more than 79,000 5-star reviews?

$25; $13 at Amazon
The Etekcity Smart Scale.
Amazon

32. Etekcity Smart Scale

Etekcity

Keeping track of your spring fitness goals is easier with this smart scale, which measures a whopping 13 biometrics, including body weight, muscle mass and BMI. Simply download the accompanying app, connect via Bluetooth, and select your mode. (If you want to weigh a baby, pet or yourself without the electrical current, you can do that, too.) One shopper confirmed that the "scale itself is sleek and sturdy," while another noted it "works with Apple Health, which is great for keeping everything in one place," making it a must-have for wellness enthusiasts.

$24; $20 at amazon
The Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs.
Amazon

33. Crocs Classic Clogs

Crocs

New season, new Crocs. Made from the brand's signature Croslite foam—renowned for keeping feet comfortable and dry all day—these unisex clogs are a perfect addition to your (or your husband's) spring shoe collection. Trust me (and the over 287,000 Amazon reviewers who love 'em), you can’t go wrong with this waterproof style. One buyer also confirmed that they're "super easy to clean." You can even customize them with Jibbitz charms for a personalized touch.

from $50; $38 at amazon
ninja air fry oven
Amazon

34. Ninja 13-in-1 Air Fry Oven

Ninja

An air fryer, toaster oven, pizza oven, dehydrator, griddle (and then some) in one, this Ninja appliance will become your new best friend in the kitchen. It has 13 cooking functions and utilizes dual heat technology, so your meal cooks to perfection on the inside and gets perfectly crispy on the outside. And if one of your summer goals is to eat healthier? Consider it done—this Ninja cooks with up to 75 percent less fat than transitional air frying methods, per the brand. The extra-roomy interior can bake up to six chicken breasts, roast a 2-pound bird or air fry up to 4 pounds of ingredients at a time (good news if you're cooking for the fam). It also preheats in as little as 60 seconds, so you can cook faster and smarter, not harder.

$370; $250 at Amazon
The Iris Stackable Plastic Storage Bins.
Amazon

35. Iris Stackable Plastic Storage Bins

Iris

Stowing off-season clothes and bedding is easy with these plastic storage bins. They come in a pack of six, and each bin has a lid with tight latches for extra security. Because the bins are stackable, they fit neatly in small closets, and built-in handles make lifting them from shelves a total breeze. As an apartment-dwelling New Yorker, I'm sold—and if you're looking to declutter your home for the season, you should be, too.

$100; $83 at amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Amazon

36. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon

This newest Fire TV Stick has amassed a fan club of more than 75,000 reviewers, not least of all because it makes binge-watching a breeze (and takes your TV-viewing experience to the next level by supporting 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos). You see, the Alexa-friendly remote doesn't just let you browse content across your go-to streaming platforms, from Netflix to HBO Max—you can also use it to check the weather, dim the lights *and* control all of your other Alexa-connected devices using voice commands. So, when I say this Fire Stick has a *high* sellout risk, I really mean it, especially since it's the first streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience, which basically gives you access to more than 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography to display on your flat-screen when it's not in use.

$60; $35 at Amazon
The Anrabess Summer Maxi Dress.
Amazon

37. Anrabess Summer Maxi Dress

Anrabess

I have a feeling this tiered maxi dress is on everyone's shopping list during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Here's why it should be on yours: For starters, it looks very similar to the viral Anthropologie Somerset dress, but IMO, it has an even better design, featuring cute ruffle sleeves *and* a flirty V-neckline. And you can bet that the polyester, rayon and elastane fabric offers just the right amount of movement, so you can swish from Sunday picnics to school pickups in style. 

from $44; $32 at Amazon
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 Shark 1
Amazon

38. Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Shark

Described as efficient and user-friendly, this versatile hair tool (which comes complete with five styling attachments) is by far one of the best steals during this sale. It works for most hair types and textures, from thick and curly to fine and straight, due to its Coanda airflow technology that dries and styles hair fast with less heat damage, per the brand. PureWow's former beauty director even put it to the test against the pricier Dyson Airwrap, and preferred it thanks to its additional features and customizability, since you can go from blowing out your hair to curling it just by switching out the head. Unlike the Dyson, this baby also bends at a 90-degree angle for prime convenience while blow drying. So it won't just help you achieve the perfect 'do, it'll also save you *a ton* of time in the process. What more can you ask for (besides the major markdown)?

$350; $299 at Amazon
The JoyJolt JoyFul 24-Piece Food Storage Containers.
Amazon

39. JoyJolt JoyFul 24-Piece Food Storage Containers

JoyJolt

Organizing your refrigerator for spring? If so, it wouldn't be a bad idea to snag this borosilicate glass container set now while it's on sale. It comes with 12 food storage vessels and matching covers, equipped with airtight silicone seals and hinge clips that keep food (and food smells) from getting out—soup included. Also, fun fact: Borosilicate glass, often referred to as space shuttle glass, is literally used in spacecrafts (for windows and other things that need high heat- and chemical-resistance). Needless to say, these containers are built to withstand extreme heat and freezing temps, so they can take on the microwave, freezer and oven, no problem.

$43; $36 at Amazon
The Purikko Refrigerator Deodorizer.
Amazon

40. Purikko Refrigerator Deodorizer

Purikko

The only thing worse than forgetting to eat your leftovers? Um, remembering them because of the smell they're giving off from the back of the fridge. While this deodorizer can't turn back the clock on your week-old takeout, it can take care of the odor. All you have to do? Stick it in the refrigerator—or anywhere else you want it to work its magic in your home—and it will help keep the space smelling good for up to *ten years.* "With 4.4 out of 5 stars based on nearly [11,000] reviews, I’m far from the only one obsessed with Purriko," PureWow's former Wellness Director Sarah Stiefvater shared in her review of it. "I can’t recommend this bad boy enough—even if you aren’t dealing with a shattered glass mishap like I was. This has certainly earned a permanent spot in any refrigerator I own." It'll probably earn prime real estate in yours, too, so don't skip it at this price.

$28; $22 at Amazon
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 mellani
Amazon

41. Mellanni Iconic Queen Sheets Set

Mellanni

In need of some fresh new bedding? According to customers, this four-piece, double-brushed microfiber set (featuring a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases) supplies the best bang for your buck—along with some seriously sweet dreams. Not only are they super soft and breathable, per reviewers, the sheets are also designed to fit around thicker mattresses. "My California King Zinus mattress is notorious for escaping the grips of fitted sheets. But these sheets have a Hulk-like grip that will not, and have not, let go," says one shopper. "I can feel the quality, the sturdiness when making the bed. And I can relax in the softness through the night, knowing that my sheets will stand up to all the abuse I can give them. Finally, after a week of use, my white sheets are still white!" Need I say more?

from $54; $30 at amazon
The Bliss Glow & Hydrate Serum.
Amazon

42. Bliss Glow & Hydrate Serum

Bliss

What if I told you that this now under-$15 serum is chock full of rock star ingredients and antioxidants, from niacinamide and vitamin E to hyaluronic acid, all of which can help plump, protect and promote glowing skin? You'd be intrigued, right? Well, this buyer's honest review might just seal the deal for you: "I’m going on week two of using this product so far, I’m very happy! It’s super lightweight but helps keep my face from feeling dry. I actually see a difference in the brightness of my face already as well!" Dealing with blemishes? This serum can help with that, too, so I don't think I have to tell you to add it to your cart while it's marked down this low.

$32; $14 at Amazon
The Popchose Fabric Shaver Lint Remover.
Amazon

43. Popchose Fabric Shaver Lint Remover

Popchose

A good fabric shaver and lint remover is always good to have. For instance, if your favorite cardigan or throw blanket starts pilling out of nowhere, this handheld gadget will make it look brand new by removing excess fluff and smoothing things out. That said, you can use this nifty number on clothes and upholstery (including a couch that's gathered a ton of pet hair) to remove lint at two speeds. It has more than 13,000 reviews, most of which rave about how easy it is to use thanks to its 180-degree rotatable handle that allows you to find a comfortable angle for every fabric-refreshing task.

$26; $23 at Amazon
The IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray.
Amazon

44. IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray

IGK

If you're a fan of the Color Wow Dream Coat, then you'll want to try this smoothing hair spray that's designed to give you results similar to those of a keratin treatment. In other words, get ready for silkier, shinier, frizz-free hair this spring. Per the brand, this heat-protecting blowout spray not only works on all hair types, but is also formulated with innovative bonding polymers and spirulina protein, which are meant to strengthen and nourish strands while keeping them soft and smooth. Sounds like I'm picking up two bottles.

$38; $30 at Amazon
The Black+Decker Dustbuster Pivot Vac.
Amazon

45. Black+Decker Dustbuster Pivot Vac

Black+Decker

This unique handheld vacuum with a duck beak shape has a knack for squeezing into hard-to-reach spots, and is continuously praised for being *so* easy to use (probably because it's cordless, pivots 200 degrees and weighs in at less than 4 pounds!). While its main draw is its pivoting wide-mouth nozzle that can clean up everyday messes in a snap, it also comes with a flip-up brush and extendable crevice tool, which will definitely come in handy for cleaning between couch cushions and all those nooks and crannies in your car. So if you've got messy pets or kids to clean up after, consider this guy an essential addition to your cleanup arsenal.

$90; $70 at Amazon
philips sonicare toothbrush
Amazon

46. Philips Sonicare ExpertClean Electric Toothbrush

Philips Sonicare

If adulting means getting excited about a fancy toothbrush, then I'm all in. And if electric power doesn't get you excited about this fancy toothbrush, certainly the fact that it has *four* modes and three intensity levels—tailored to your mouth's needs—will. Then there's the ingenious pressure sensor and built-in timer that protects teeth and gums from excessive force (which, BTW, can actually cause more harm than good). For those hoping to take charge of their oral hygiene, this guy is a game-changer.

$200; $130 at Amazon
fullstar vegetable chopper
Amazon

47. Fullstar Vegetable Chopper and Spiralizer

Fullstar

Thousands of buyers say you'll get *a ton* of use out of this vegetable chopper and spiralizer that's incredibly satisfying to use. "Straight out of the box, a little wash and I was chopping [veggies] like a pro...I was concerned if it could chop root vegetables, [but a potato] went through like a hot knife through butter," writes one reviewer. Yep, it's that good. Not to mention, it is super easy to use; just push whole vegetables or fruits through one of the four blade panels and collect the perfectly sliced, diced or spiraled contents from the container. Sounds like a kitchen must-have to me.

$50; $25 at Amazon
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 stasher
Amazon

48. Stasher Platinum Reusable Storage Bag

Stasher

I'm ditching plastic sandwich bags and going all in on these silicone Stasher storage bags (which are dishwasher, microwave and oven safe for up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit). The brand says one single Stasher bag replaces 260 single-use plastic bags a year. You get *four* of them in this set, so you do the math. If you're still thinking, "plastic bags are more convenient," think again. As one reviewer shares, "These are incredible and so easy to clean. I'm never buying [plastic] bags when I can avoid it. Being able to throw them in the dishwasher to clean is a godsend. I've had them for over a year now and had no issues with durability." Make the switch to save the planet (and some cash while you're at it).

from $66; $56 at Amazon
The Eufy Robot Vacuum 11S Max.
Amazon

49. Eufy Robot Vacuum 11S Max

Eufy

When it comes to cleaning your floors with minimal effort, this slim-yet-powerful robot vac gets the job done so you don't have to. For one thing, it effectively loosens, extracts and sucks up dirt from hard floors and low- to medium-pile carpets all on its own, automatically adjusting its suction power between floor types. And just so you know, it runs for up to 100 minutes per charge, which is more than enough time to tackle everyday messes without causing a disturbance, making it one of the best robot vacuums to use at any time (even if it's after bedtime—it's that quiet).

$280; $140 at Amazon
The Grapent Wide-Leg Jeans.
Amazon

50. Grapent Wide-Leg Jeans

Grapent

Sweatpant jeans are taking over the internet right now thanks to their ability to make you *look* like you're wearing jeans but feel like you're wearing sweatpants. If you want to get in on the trend without breaking the bank, you'll do yourself a favor and scoop up this comfy wide-leg pair with an elastic drawstring waistband. Dress them up with heels or down with sneakers—either way, I have a strong feeling this cotton, polyester and spandex style will become your new reach-on-repeat.

$56; $30 at Amazon
The Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker.
Amazon

51. Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Ninja

Equipped with seven programs that can help make everything from gelato to milkshakes to sorbet with a mere touch of a button, this TikTok-famous ice cream maker is as impressive as they come. But does it live up to the social media hype? PureWow content creator Kate Kesselman tried the deluxe version of the machine and was definitely not disappointed. "I think this device would be really fun if you’re at a family retreat [or] a gathering and you guys make different ice cream flavors," she raved in an episode of Take My Money. On that note, if you pull this thing out during barbecues this spring and summer, it'll bring everyone together in delicious fun—and provide some much-needed frozen treats to go with those sizzling burgers and franks.

$230; $200 at Amazon
The Lillusory Linen Palazzo Pants.
Amazon

52. Lillusory Linen Palazzo Pants

Lillusory

It'll be time to pull out those summer linen pants before you know it—though if you're headed on a spring break vacation, it'll be even sooner. That's all the more reason to buy these breezy bottoms on sale now. The wide-leg style has been flying off the shelves since it was marked down, and if I had to guess why, I'd say it's because it's made of a breathable and flowy blend of rayon and linen that's perfect for keeping you cool in hot temps. And don't worry, they also have an elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring, so unlike other linen pants with a zipper and/or button closure, these won't feel tight at the waist unless you want them to.

$35; $20 at Amazon
The KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer.
Amazon

53. KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

This KitchenAid stand mixer scored a 95 out of 100 in a PureWow100 review, and considering its enduring reputation as the ultimate kitchen workhorse, you might not be so surprised. "Yes, I have the bias of 12 years’ use, but the fact that the Artisan runs as efficiently today as it did more than a decade ago underscores its value in my mind," explained VP of Editorial Content Candace Davison. To get into specifics, it boasts ten speeds and a 5-quart capacity that's large enough to mix up enough dough for nine dozen cookies in a single batch. Like I said, a total workhorse.

$500; $400 at Amazon
The AquaSonic Water Flosser.
Amazon

54. AquaSonic Water Flosser

AquaSonic

If the more than 20,000 reviews aren't proof enough, I'll confirm that this is one of the best water flossers you can buy today, tomorrow or next week. Wondering why it's so highly rated? Well, it replaces traditional string floss by using a combination of water and pressure to gently remove plaque and debris, so even your dentist would approve. It comes with five Jet tips (enough for the whole fam), which rotate 360 degrees, allowing for easy maneuverability to get into all those oral crevices. "This water flosser is absolutely terrific! As a dentist, I can't go a day without using it and would recommend it with my eyes closed. The water pressure is perfect—effective yet gentle on the gums, so there's no risk of harm...The flosser is compact, making it easy to take with you, and the battery life is fantastic." I'd say that's a reason to smile.

$50; $30 at Amazon
Amazon Big Spring Sale 2025 dyson vacuum
Amazon

55. Dyson V15 Detect Plus Vacuum

Dyson

With multiple on-sale Dyson vacuums to choose from, why do I recommend this one, specifically? First things first, the vacuum's laser dust illuminator reveals hidden dirt, so you won't ever miss a spot again. The cordless wonder also sucks up dust and pet hair like nobody's business thanks to its Motorbar cleaner head, which is designed to instantly detangle as it deep cleans. For this reason, it even won over a skeptical editor, who put it to the test for a PureWow100. "When it came time to tackle my flatwoven area rug—which gets disgusting without frequent cleaning—I was skeptical," she explained. "Yet, as I started vacuuming, I could feel the motorhead adjusting itself to the carpet’s texture." She confirmed that after just three passes, her carpet looked almost brand new. Fellow clean freaks, this is definitely worth the splurge.

$850; $600 at Amazon
The Carote Pots and Pans Set.
Amazon

56. Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote

Style meets substance in this modern cookware set featuring all the pieces every home cook needs. Fashioned from aluminum and granite for prime durability and nonstick cooking, the pieces cook evenly and clean up easily, per one reviewer who swears, "[with] just a little water poured on...everything slides out. I haven't had anything stick even once. I need to find a way to have them stored out in the open because they make me so happy." This ten-piece bundle includes 9.5- and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan and a 4.5-quart sauté pan as well as two lids, one steamer and one white silicone turner to stir up recipes to perfection. All that for under $100? You just can't beat it.

$121; $85 at Amazon
The Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced Powder.
Amazon

57. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced Powder

Vital Proteins

Once my fellow PureWow editors and I discovered that Jennifer Aniston adds Vital Proteins collagen peptide powder to her morning coffees and smoothies, we couldn't resist scooping some up for ourselves. The supplement is packed with protein and collagen peptides, which play a role in your hair, skin, nail, bone *and* joint health. This advanced formula also happens to be loaded with vitamin C to support natural collagen production, along with hyaluronic acid, which has been shown to help replenish skin's moisture, improve elasticity and even reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Considering that the product has racked up over *212,000* reviews, I'd say it's worth stocking up on (particularly while it's on rare discount).

$51; $43 at Amazon

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Amazon's Big Spring Sale?

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is the retailer's special spring shopping event open to all shoppers (not just Prime members). Like Prime Day (Amazon's biggest sale of the year), it includes thousands of deals across all categories, and is the perfect excuse to score items you've had your eye on. But unlike the two-day Prime Day event—which usually takes place in mid-July—it's on for *seven* full days! Wondering what to grab first? Well, in addition to a ton of cleaning devices to assist you with your spring cleaning checklist, you can secure the Pretty Garden two-piece matching set for a steal and stock up on reader-favorite cookware and beauty buys that shoppers can't stop talking about.

When Is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2026 runs from March 25 through March 31, so you have seven days to shop and save on your wish list items!

Do I Have to Be a Prime Member to Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

You *do not* need to be a Prime member to access the deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale, but it wouldn't be a bad idea to sign up for a free 30-day trial anyway if you haven't done so in the last 12 months. If you do, you'll unlock a boatload of perks like fast and free delivery on millions of items, free food delivery on Grubhub+ orders for one year and so much more. Also, Prime members don't have to worry about ever missing a sale, since they can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications to keep a close eye on items they want to buy. What happens when the free trial is up, you ask? It'll cost $15 per month ($139 per year) or, if you're a student, $7.49 per month ($69 per year), and you can pause or cancel the membership at any time.

What Are the Best Deals to Score During Amazon's Big Spring Sale in 2026?

Well, isn't that the million-dollar question—with so many must-have items on sale this week, I can't lie: the best deals to score during the Amazon Big Spring Sale depend on what you're currently in the market for. Lips in need of some pampering? Spring for the Laneige Lip Sleeping mask. Dreaming of some new cookware? The Our Place Always pan is calling your name. And if you're hoping to get more steps in as the days warm up, you might want to upgrade your sneakers to these Nike Revolution 8s. There's truly a deal for everyone.

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Destinee Scott Editor Bio Pic
Destinee Scott

Associate Sales and Deals Editor

  • Stays on top of the best sales and deals across the internet
  • Over 3 years of experience in commerce (covering tentpole sales, like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Way Day)
  • Studied Journalism at St. John's University
read full bio
stephanie maida
Stephanie Maida

Senior Commerce Editor

  • Oversees PureWow's coverage of sales and deals, celebrity commerce and new launches across categories
  • Has worked as a writer and editor for 10+ years
  • Studied journalism at New York University
read full bio

Why You Should Trust Us

PureWow's editors and writers have spent more than a decade shopping online, digging through sales and putting our home goods, beauty finds, wellness picks and more through the wringer—all to help you determine which are actually worth your hard-earned cash. From our PureWow100 series (where we rank items on a 100-point scale) to our painstakingly curated lists of fashion, beauty, cooking, home and family picks, you can trust that our recommendations have been thoroughly vetted for function, aesthetics and innovation. Whether you're looking for travel-size hair dryers you can take on-the-go or women’s walking shoes that won’t hurt your feet, we’ve got you covered.
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