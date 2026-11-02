Kensington Palace Shares Rare Slow-Mo Footage of Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis

As we head into the final stretch of the year, it's only natural to get a little nostalgic and look back at everything that's happened over the past few months. And apparently, the royal family is feeling the same way. Kensington Palace just treated royal watchers to a recap of recent royal moments, including a particularly sweet slow-motion video of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children.

In an Instagram post shared on Nov. 1, the palace kicked things off with a photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while attending the Commonwealth Games. But swipe to the next slide and you'll find the real highlight: a gorgeous slow-motion clip of the three Wales kids walking together at the event.

"The Autumn Rewind," the palace captioned the post. "Thank you to everyone who has been a part of it!"