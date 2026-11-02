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Kensington Palace Shares Rare Slow-Mo Footage of Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis

Picture-perfect royals

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 2, 2026
7:42pm
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As we head into the final stretch of the year, it's only natural to get a little nostalgic and look back at everything that's happened over the past few months. And apparently, the royal family is feeling the same way. Kensington Palace just treated royal watchers to a recap of recent royal moments, including a particularly sweet slow-motion video of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children.

In an Instagram post shared on Nov. 1, the palace kicked things off with a photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis while attending the Commonwealth Games. But swipe to the next slide and you'll find the real highlight: a gorgeous slow-motion clip of the three Wales kids walking together at the event.

"The Autumn Rewind," the palace captioned the post. "Thank you to everyone who has been a part of it!"

The carousel also featured snapshots and videos from Prince William and Princess Catherine's appearance at the Digger premiere, William knighting a rugby star, and Catherine's visit to the Isle of Bute in Scotland.

And while we're always here for a new glimpse of the Wales family, eagle-eyed royal fans might recognize the adorable slow-motion footage. It actually made its first appearance on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account back in August, when the couple shared a video recap of their time at the Commonwealth Games.

"Congratulations to every athlete taking part in this year’s Commonwealth Games!" they captioned the post. "A special well done to Team Wales for proudly representing the nation on the international stage. It was a pleasure to join the athletes today at Wales House. Llongyfarchiadau, Team Wales!"

The original video interspersed family footage with highlights from the sporting event, which takes place every four years and brings together athletes from across the Commonwealth. Competitors from the United Kingdom and 74 member nations and territories participate in a range of sports, including track and field, gymnastics and volleyball.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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