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Kensington Palace Shares Rare Halloween Photo of Prince Louis at Just 1 Year Old

The sweetest throwback

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Nov 2, 2026
3:38pm
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Marcin Nowak/LNP/Shutterstock

There's nothing like a good trip down memory lane, especially when it involves adorable baby photos. And Kensington Palace just gave us a reason to get nostalgic this Halloween weekend, sharing a never-before-seen throwback photo of Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales got into the Halloween spirit on Oct. 31 by sharing a photo of their youngest son, Prince Louis, on Instagram. While we're used to seeing the 8-year-old royal steal the show with his cheeky expressions and playful personality, this particular snapshot takes us way back to his toddler days.

In the adorable photo, a 1-year-old Louis is captured in a garden, bending down to pick up a pumpkin that's almost as big as he is. Dressed for the fall weather in a navy blue rain jacket and bright red rain boots, the young prince looks completely captivated by the seasonal decoration.

The photo was taken by his mom, Princess Catherine, who has shared plenty of special family moments through the years. The sweet Instagram post was captioned, "Happy Halloween!"

The post also marks a royal first, as the Prince and Princess of Wales have not previously shared a Halloween-themed post on their joint social media account. Royal fans were quick to gush over the sweet throwback. The comments section was full of "so cute" and "adorable" messages from fans. One commenter even called Louis a "precious little pumpkin."

And while the photo is certainly giving us all the fall feels, it's also a reminder of just how quickly the youngest Wales child is growing up.

Back in April, in celebration of his eighth birthday, William and Kate shared a new portrait of their son posing aboard a boat with the ocean in the background. Photographed by Matt Porteous, the young royal sported a blue quarter-zip sweater and flashed a relaxed smile for the camera.

The birthday portrait was captioned, "Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today!"

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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