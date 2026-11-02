Kensington Palace Shares Rare Halloween Photo of Prince Louis at Just 1 Year Old

There's nothing like a good trip down memory lane, especially when it involves adorable baby photos. And Kensington Palace just gave us a reason to get nostalgic this Halloween weekend, sharing a never-before-seen throwback photo of Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales got into the Halloween spirit on Oct. 31 by sharing a photo of their youngest son, Prince Louis, on Instagram. While we're used to seeing the 8-year-old royal steal the show with his cheeky expressions and playful personality, this particular snapshot takes us way back to his toddler days.

In the adorable photo, a 1-year-old Louis is captured in a garden, bending down to pick up a pumpkin that's almost as big as he is. Dressed for the fall weather in a navy blue rain jacket and bright red rain boots, the young prince looks completely captivated by the seasonal decoration.