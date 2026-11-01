Prince William's DJ Name Is a Royal Reveal I Wasn't Expecting

Prince William may be a future king, but once upon a time, he had his sights set on a very different career. Forget royal engagements and state dinners. The Prince of Wales once dreamed of becoming a DJ, and yes, he even came up with a stage name.

During his historical appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 23, where he sat alongside Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham, William opened up about his brief DJ phase, revealing that he even gave himself a rather unexpected moniker.

“I went through a phase where I wanted to be a DJ, which didn't go very well,” the royal admitted. “And I came up with a name. I was called ‘DJ Xara’ with an X.”