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Prince William's DJ Name Is a Royal Reveal I Wasn't Expecting

You'll never guess

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By Danielle Long
Published Nov 1, 2026
3:00pm
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Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

Prince William may be a future king, but once upon a time, he had his sights set on a very different career. Forget royal engagements and state dinners. The Prince of Wales once dreamed of becoming a DJ, and yes, he even came up with a stage name.

During his historical appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 23, where he sat alongside Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham, William opened up about his brief DJ phase, revealing that he even gave himself a rather unexpected moniker.

“I went through a phase where I wanted to be a DJ, which didn't go very well,” the royal admitted. “And I came up with a name. I was called ‘DJ Xara’ with an X.”

“DJ Zara?” Waddingham asked. “That’s rubbish.”

Blanchett, meanwhile, wanted to know more about the unusual spelling. William explained that he put the “X” at the front of “Xara,” accompanying the explanation with a crossing motion of his hands.

“And was that one of your moves?” Blanchett asked.

“No, I didn't do the move,” William quipped, shutting down any hopes of seeing any signature dance moves. “It rapidly became very uncool.”

And if you're wondering whether he ever made it behind the decks professionally, don't get your hopes up. “I never got that good,” he admitted.

DJ Xara may not have made it big, but spinning records wasn't the only career William once considered. The prince also revealed that he wanted to be a policeman when he was younger.

“I thought [it] was quite cool,” he said.

Beyond the laughs, Prince William's appearance marked a royal first: he was the first member of the royal family to sit on the show's famous red couch.

Ahead of the episode, Kensington Palace teased his appearance with a photo of the set on Instagram, captioning the post, "Joining the iconic red sofa for a very special @earthshotprize edition of the @thegrahamnortonshowofficial."

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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