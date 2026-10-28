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King Charles Just Gave Royal Fans a Surprising Peek at His Flight to the Bahamas

Including one unexpected in-flight companion

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 28, 2026
3:39pm
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Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

King Charles is officially on the move, and Buckingham Palace is giving royal fans a peek behind the scenes of his latest adventure. From his in-flight reading routine to an unexpected travel companion in the cockpit, the monarch's Caribbean tour is already serving up a few fun surprises.

The palace began sharing updates on Oct. 27, documenting the King's journey as he kicked off his autumn tour in The Bahamas. And in a glimpse we don't get every day, royal watchers got a look at how Charles spends his time while traveling.

"The King is currently en route to The Bahamas – the first stop in this year’s Autumn Tour," read the caption of a post outlining his itinerary.

Charles arrived in Nassau on Oct. 27, where his schedule included a series of engagements focused on everything from "youth and sport to conservation, culture and defence."

But it was a behind-the-scenes post about the King's flight that stands out. Buckingham Palace shared a photo of Charles seated on the plane, looking through a hefty stack of papers, and revealed exactly how he passes the time in the air.

"When travelling, The King likes to spend time reading briefing papers, continuing with his Government red box duties, reading and writing correspondence, and discussing projects with his support team," the caption explained.

Another photo in the carousel offered a peek inside the cockpit, where the pilots had a rather adorable passenger along for the ride: a stuffed giraffe named Geoffrey.

"In the cockpit on His Majesty’s flight, the pilots were joined by Geoffrey the Giraffe, whose travels help raise funds for Great Ormond Street @giraffesontour1."

The palace also shared highlights from Charles's first day in The Bahamas, including a speech and celebrations welcoming him to the island.

"I reach, Amen!’ [I’ve arrived, thank God!]," the caption began, quoting the King's speech.

"His Majesty addressed the crowd with a few words of Bahamian dialect as his visit to The Bahamas began in spectacular fashion at a Youth Rally in Nassau, celebrating the talent, creativity and ambition of the next generation," the post continued.

And Charles's Caribbean itinerary doesn't end there. He is also scheduled to visit Guyana, at the invitation of its president, and Antigua and Barbuda before taking part in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting from Nov. 1 to 4.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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