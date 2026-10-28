King Charles Just Gave Royal Fans a Surprising Peek at His Flight to the Bahamas

King Charles is officially on the move, and Buckingham Palace is giving royal fans a peek behind the scenes of his latest adventure. From his in-flight reading routine to an unexpected travel companion in the cockpit, the monarch's Caribbean tour is already serving up a few fun surprises.

The palace began sharing updates on Oct. 27, documenting the King's journey as he kicked off his autumn tour in The Bahamas. And in a glimpse we don't get every day, royal watchers got a look at how Charles spends his time while traveling.

"The King is currently en route to The Bahamas – the first stop in this year’s Autumn Tour," read the caption of a post outlining his itinerary.