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Prince William Celebrates a Major Win with a Personally Signed Message

Another win for England

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 27, 2026
5:18pm
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Michael Bowles/Shutterstock

When it comes to the royal family, there are a few things we can pretty much count on: state dinners, charity appearances and the occasional balcony wave. But every so often, we get something a little less expected, like a personal note from Prince William himself.

The Prince of Wales, 44, recently took to Instagram to celebrate a major win for English soccer star Harry Kane. The athlete won the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, one of the most prestigious individual honors in soccer, presented annually by French magazine France Football. The victory also made Kane the first English player to claim the award in 25 years.

"Huge congratulations to Harry Kane on winning the Ballon d'Or! What a fantastic achievement and so deserved," William wrote alongside an Instagram repost announcing the news.

Screenshot 2026 10 27 at 9.10.53 AM
Prince and Princess of Wales/instagram

He continued, "A brilliant captain, a remarkable player and someone who has given football fans across the world so many unforgettable moments," before signing off with his signature initial, "W."

William's shout-out makes perfect sense. He's a longtime supporter of England's men's and women's national soccer teams and serves as patron of the Football Association.

And that's not the only big moment William has had recently. Earlier this month, the royal made history as the first member of the British royal family to appear on The Graham Norton Show.

Kensington Palace shared his appearance in an Instagram post, writing, "Joining the iconic red sofa for a very special @earthshotprize edition of the @thegrahamnortonshowofficial."

William joined fellow guests Cate Blanchett, Hannah Waddingham, Robert Irwin and Jorja Smith on the famous couch. He and Irwin appeared to discuss the upcoming Earthshot Prize, the environmental initiative founded by William. The annual awards ceremony is set to take place in Mumbai this November.

Between celebrating a historic soccer win and making a first-of-its-kind TV appearance, William has had a pretty eventful month.

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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