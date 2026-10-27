Prince William Celebrates a Major Win with a Personally Signed Message

When it comes to the royal family, there are a few things we can pretty much count on: state dinners, charity appearances and the occasional balcony wave. But every so often, we get something a little less expected, like a personal note from Prince William himself.

The Prince of Wales, 44, recently took to Instagram to celebrate a major win for English soccer star Harry Kane. The athlete won the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or, one of the most prestigious individual honors in soccer, presented annually by French magazine France Football. The victory also made Kane the first English player to claim the award in 25 years.

"Huge congratulations to Harry Kane on winning the Ballon d'Or! What a fantastic achievement and so deserved," William wrote alongside an Instagram repost announcing the news.