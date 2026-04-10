As a beauty writer who doesn't wear a ton of makeup, one of my favorite brands will always be Rare Beauty. First, it was the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. Then, Alysa Liu's viral Olympic moment finally got me to try the lip oil. Given how well the products perform, it's no wonder why founder Selena Gomez always looks flawless. (She does, indeed, use her own brand.) But a recent Instagram post proved that sometimes, even celebs need to go bare-faced, and the business mogul did it in the most adorable way possible.
Selena Gomez Snaps Adorable Makeup-Free Selfies While Cooking with Benny Blanco
Flawless
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The caption absolutely melted me.
"Mrs. Blanco," Gomez wrote, followed by a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts. The carousel of images were predominantly from the launch events surrounding Rare Beauty's new matte foundation ($38), including one evening where the actress donned a bubblegum-pink, retro Prada minidress from the SS26 ready-to-wear line.
However, it wasn't all glitz and glam. Gomez snuck in a few snaps—and even a video—of her and her husband, Benny Blanco, in their kitchen. (Blanco famously loves to cook, and is the co-author of 2024's Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends.)
The Only Murders in the Building star stood at the stove in workout clothes, no makeup, as Blanco held up a tiny spatula. In the video that followed, Gomez cracked an egg into a pan for what appeared to be egg-in-a-hole.
The couple tied the knot last September, with Gomez having not one, but three stunning Ralph Lauren wedding dresses. Naturally, the nuptials had many celebrity guests. Her Only Murders co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short attended; Short later admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to sticking his finger in the wedding cake after one cocktail too many.
Gomez's longtime friend, Taylor Swift, was also a guest—and was seen hanging out with her bestie as she got ready. Swift also gave a speech and, contrary to the rumors that followed, said nothing of her own impending wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
“I did do some light teasing about the way that we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met… and I talked about how happy I am for her and just how beautiful it’s been to get to be a part of her life, but I did not make it about me," Swift clarified on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous, not only bride, but just vision that I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day. And she deserves all this happiness. Benny is—he’s him. He’s so funny. He’s the best."