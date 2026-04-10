Selena Gomez Snaps Adorable Makeup-Free Selfies While Cooking with Benny Blanco

The couple tied the knot last September, with Gomez having not one, but three stunning Ralph Lauren wedding dresses. Naturally, the nuptials had many celebrity guests. Her Only Murders co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short attended; Short later admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to sticking his finger in the wedding cake after one cocktail too many.

Gomez's longtime friend, Taylor Swift, was also a guest—and was seen hanging out with her bestie as she got ready. Swift also gave a speech and, contrary to the rumors that followed, said nothing of her own impending wedding to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“I did do some light teasing about the way that we used to dress in 2008, the year that we met… and I talked about how happy I am for her and just how beautiful it’s been to get to be a part of her life, but I did not make it about me," Swift clarified on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous, not only bride, but just vision that I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day. And she deserves all this happiness. Benny is—he’s him. He’s so funny. He’s the best."