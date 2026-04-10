Turns Out We've Been Pronouncing Alysa Liu's Name All Wrong

In an interview with Allure, the Olympic gold medalist shared her competition makeup routine, which was surprisingly and refreshingly simple. But the frame of the video didn't talk about all her favorite makeup products. It was Liu explaining how to pronounce both her first and last name.

Like most people, I've been saying "Uh-lissa Lee-you." As it turns out, her first name is actually "Uh-lee-suh," though the athlete's response reflected her laid-back persona.

"Everyone says 'Alyssa' and that's totally OK," she says in the video. "Everyone pronounces things differently." She has also on occasion introduced herself as "Alyssa," noting that it's primarily her family who employs "Alysa" and even her friends call her by the former.

As for her last name, Liu explains that the correct Chinese pronunciation is "Lee-yoh."

"I actually don't mind," she says of the incorrect pronunciations of "Lee-u" and "Lu."

"I think 'Lu' is really cute. 'Lee-u' is the Americanized version, I guess. But 'Lee-yoh' is technically the correct way if you want to be exact."