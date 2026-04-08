Singer Laufey and Olympian Alysa Liu Dress as '60s Bombshells for Viral TikTok Dance

While I was delighted to see these two together, this isn't their first meeting. Last October, Liu attended Laufey's San Francisco concert, where the singer honored her as the "best dressed guest." Liu showed up wearing her short program costume and gold medal from the World Championships that had taken place in Boston earlier that year.

"Our special best-dressed guest tonight is the incredible Alysa Liu. You guys, she's like the best figure skater in the world. Do you understand what that means for my 8-year-old figure skating heart? I was so bad," Laufey told the screaming crowd. "But she is so incredible. She did a program to 'Promise' and won the World Championships, which is insane." Laufey squealed with delight after learning that Liu was wearing her short program costume, along with her gold medal.

"I'm so excited to be here. I skated to 'Promise' in my short program last year and I think I'm going to do it again this year. So, ayyy!" Liu replied as she pumped her hands in the air.

Laufey, looking shocked, said, "This is me finding out in real time. Really?! Oh, yay!" Mei Mei the Bunny, Laufey's mascot, proceed to crown Liu San Francisco's Best-Dressed Guest. As the athlete walked away, Laufey gave her a bow.

Can't wait to see what these two legends are cooking up now.