When it comes to sports and pop culture, I have two genuine interests: figure skating and classical music. Can I fill out a March Madness bracket with any degree of accuracy? Absolutely not. But can I differentiate a triple lutz from a triple flip? In my sleep. And when I'm not listening to my '70s rock playlist (it reminds me of my dad), I'm queuing up both traditional and reinterpreted classical music. So when Laufey—jazz/pop/classical doyenne—and Alysa Liu—reigning Olympic figure skating champion—appeared on my social media doing a viral dance, I immediately stopped scrolling.
Singer Laufey and Olympian Alysa Liu Dress as '60s Bombshells for Viral TikTok Dance
I want in on the girl group
Liu, who along with her two gold medals captured everyone's hearts with her playful and joyous presence, is a longtime Laufey fan. The athlete even choreographed her short program to the musician's song, "Promise," from Laufey's second studio album, Bewitched.
In the video, Laufey and Liu are dressed as go-go dancers in mini dresses, knee-high boots and headscarves that coordinated with their respective colors. (Liu was in a retro orange, Laufey in cream.) They recreated the dance that Liu first used to delight the crowd at the exhibition gala following the Olympics, when she skated to "Stateside" by PinkPantheress featuring Zara Larsson. Liu previously did the moves with Simu Liu and the Oh, Mary! cast on a trip to New York.
While I was delighted to see these two together, this isn't their first meeting. Last October, Liu attended Laufey's San Francisco concert, where the singer honored her as the "best dressed guest." Liu showed up wearing her short program costume and gold medal from the World Championships that had taken place in Boston earlier that year.
"Our special best-dressed guest tonight is the incredible Alysa Liu. You guys, she's like the best figure skater in the world. Do you understand what that means for my 8-year-old figure skating heart? I was so bad," Laufey told the screaming crowd. "But she is so incredible. She did a program to 'Promise' and won the World Championships, which is insane." Laufey squealed with delight after learning that Liu was wearing her short program costume, along with her gold medal.
"I'm so excited to be here. I skated to 'Promise' in my short program last year and I think I'm going to do it again this year. So, ayyy!" Liu replied as she pumped her hands in the air.
Laufey, looking shocked, said, "This is me finding out in real time. Really?! Oh, yay!" Mei Mei the Bunny, Laufey's mascot, proceed to crown Liu San Francisco's Best-Dressed Guest. As the athlete walked away, Laufey gave her a bow.
Can't wait to see what these two legends are cooking up now.