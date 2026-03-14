After winning two Olympic gold medals, figure skater Alysa Liu has been doing a victory lap. The 20-year-old is at Paris Fashion Week bedecked in Louis Vuitton. She reappeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, among many other interviews. And while in New York, Liu paid a special visit to the Oh, Mary! cast—a show that, like her, has turned a world on its head.
Viral Olympic Figure Skater and Marvel Superhero Perform Epic Dance on Broadway
I'm screaming
The timing couldn't have been better, as Simu Liu recently joined the ensemble in the role of Mary's tutor. In an Instagram post Alysa previously shared, which included a snap of the two and Simu's wife, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star wrote, "my favourite fictional cousin."
Naturally, the cast and Alysa couldn't help but do a TikTok dance together, set to PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson's "Stateside," which is the music Liu skated to at the Olympics' closing gala.
Simu kicked off the reel as the camera cut to several of his fellow actors, before ending with a group shot, Alysa front and center.
"The American Theatre called and Alysa Liu answered," the show's Instagram account wrote in the caption. Simu added, "Just a buncha Liu-natics."
Alysa charmed the world with her carefree, joyful attitude at the Milan Olympics, capping an extraordinary comeback after initially retiring at the age of 16. The figure skater proved that doing something on your own terms is the best path to success. While she hasn't specified her plans for the 2030 Games in the French Alps, she did give a nonchalant affirmative that would keep the door open, saying she "can't imagine not skating next year" in an interview with NBC.