Viral Olympic Figure Skater and Marvel Superhero Perform Epic Dance on Broadway

The timing couldn't have been better, as Simu Liu recently joined the ensemble in the role of Mary's tutor. In an Instagram post Alysa previously shared, which included a snap of the two and Simu's wife, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star wrote, "my favourite fictional cousin."

Naturally, the cast and Alysa couldn't help but do a TikTok dance together, set to PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson's "Stateside," which is the music Liu skated to at the Olympics' closing gala.

Simu kicked off the reel as the camera cut to several of his fellow actors, before ending with a group shot, Alysa front and center.

"The American Theatre called and Alysa Liu answered," the show's Instagram account wrote in the caption. Simu added, "Just a buncha Liu-natics."