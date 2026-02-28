Audience Goes Wild Over Viral Olympic Figure Skater's Mind-Blowing Spin

Before officially coming out of retirement to compete in the 2026 Games, Liu stopped by the late-night show and flipped the script on Fallon with a very on-brand challenge. "I brought a few videos of me on the ice during training and I want to see if you can guess what the element is," the 20 year old said during her December 2025 appearance.

The two went head-to-head for three rounds as clips rolled of Liu performing a triple lutz-triple loop combo, a Biellmann spin, and a triple axel. Fallon managed to guess two out of three correctly, but honestly, the real moment was the crowd’s reaction. The audience erupted after each clip.

And for good reason. Just last week, Liu delivered a dazzling free skate to “MacArthur Park Suite” by Donna Summer that earned her the Olympic gold medal in the ladies' singles event. With that win, she became the first female American Olympic champion since Sarah Hughes in 2002 and the first American woman to medal since Sasha Cohen in 2006.