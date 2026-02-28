Audience Goes Wild Over Viral Olympic Figure Skater's Mind-Blowing Spin

The 2026 Winter Olympics may have wrapped, but the buzz around Team USA and its standout stars is still going strong. The U.S. brought home 33 total medals from Milano Cortina 2026, including two golds courtesy of fan favorite Alysa Liu.
The 20-year-old dominated in women’s singles figure skating and the mixed team event, instantly cementing herself as one of the Games’ biggest names. And just as fans cheered her on at the rink, they showed up with the same energy when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.