Royal Baby Update: Princess Eugenie Finally Announces Her Newborn Daughter's Name

"We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank," the Princess wrote in the caption. "Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts. Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home."

Like many of her relatives, including Princesses Charlotte and Lilibet, Adelaide holds a connection to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Lilibet took on her great-grandmother's pet name; one of Princess Charlotte's middle names is also Elizabeth.

Princess Eugenie shared an additional two photos in the carousel; in the second, Adelaide presumably holds one of her brother's hands. The third photo is the siblings' first group shot together, as August (5) and Ernest (3) hold their baby sister.