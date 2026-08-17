On August 3, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their third child. Baby Brooksbank was born at 6:20 p.m., weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces, at a Lisbon hospital. The news was announced by Buckingham Palace, accompanied by a photo of the baby girl snuggled up in a onesie. After two weeks of silence and quality family time, Princess Eugenie finally took to social media to reveal her daughter's name.
Royal Baby Update: Princess Eugenie Finally Announces Her Newborn Daughter's Name
Including a nod to Queen Elizabeth II
"We are so happy to share Adelaide Elizabeth Annina Brooksbank," the Princess wrote in the caption. "Named after three people we love and admire past and present, including her Great-Grandmother who we hold close in our hearts. Her name is part of English and Portuguese history, two places we love and call home."
Like many of her relatives, including Princesses Charlotte and Lilibet, Adelaide holds a connection to her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Lilibet took on her great-grandmother's pet name; one of Princess Charlotte's middle names is also Elizabeth.
Princess Eugenie shared an additional two photos in the carousel; in the second, Adelaide presumably holds one of her brother's hands. The third photo is the siblings' first group shot together, as August (5) and Ernest (3) hold their baby sister.
Despite being born to a princess, Adelaide herself won't hold the title. Rather, as her brothers are referred to as "Master," Adelaide will be styled as "Miss." This is due to a law dating back to King George V in 1917, stating that only male-line grandchildren can inherit a title. As Princess Eugenie's father was a former prince, she is styled as a princess. However, because she is a woman, her title (unfairly) does not pass to her children. But no matter—they're still all royalty in our hearts.