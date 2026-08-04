Yesterday, the British royal family gained a new member: Baby Girl Brooksbank. The yet-to-be-named-publicly addition to Princess Eugenie's family arrived at 6:20 p.m., born in a Lisbon hospital. The only daughter of the Princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces, and was formally welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla via an announcement on the monarchs' Instagram account.
Royal Baby Alert: Princess Eugenie Welcomes Newborn Daughter and Shares Adorable Photo
Plus, where she falls in the line of succession
"Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news," the caption read. Princess Eugenie had announced her pregnancy in the late spring, sharing a photo of her sons holding a sonogram.
The newborn joins her older brothers, August (5) and Ernest (3), and is a grand-niece of King Charles. Princess Eugenie's father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, is the king's younger brother.
When it comes to the line of succession, Baby Brooksbank is now 15th in line to the British throne, bumping her grand-uncle, Prince Edward, into 16th place. Princess Eugenie is currently 12th in line to the throne, after her niece, Athena Mapelli Mozzi, was born in 2024. August and Ernest follow their mother in hierarchy. The new baby also means that Prince Edward's two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, have been displaced; they are now 18th and 17th in line, respectively. And the Princess Royal, AKA the hardest-working royal? Sadly, no amount of dedication gives one a leg up in the Firm; Princess Anne sits at 19th place.