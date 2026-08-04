Royal Baby Alert: Princess Eugenie Welcomes Newborn Daughter and Shares Adorable Photo

"Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news," the caption read. Princess Eugenie had announced her pregnancy in the late spring, sharing a photo of her sons holding a sonogram.

The newborn joins her older brothers, August (5) and Ernest (3), and is a grand-niece of King Charles. Princess Eugenie's father, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, is the king's younger brother.