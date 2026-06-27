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Princess Eugenie Reveals Husband Jack Brooksbank’s Sweet (and Unexpected) “Title”

The proof is in the photos

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jun 27, 2026
1:00pm
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Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM

Part of being in the royal family is that your name usually comes with a few titles attached. For Prince William and Kate Middleton, it’s the Prince and Princess of Wales. For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it’s the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And beyond the formal ones, there are also the unofficial, internet-given titles like “most stylish” or “hardest working.”

Well, Princess Eugenie just added a new one to the mix for her husband Jack Brooksbank, and it’s both sweet and slightly unexpected.

To mark Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, the princess shared a pair of photos of Jack with their two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 3. The first image shows Jack from behind, walking hand-in-hand with the boys. The second captures him sitting on a church pew, turned toward a young child playing with a toy. It’s in that moment that Eugenie gave fans a little extra insight into their family dynamic.

“Happy Father's Day to the best there is.. chief child entertainer for besties wedding too,” wrote the royal, 36. “The boys couldn't ask for a better Dada. Xxxx.” Chief child entertainer does sound like a pretty great 'title.'

The sweet post also comes shortly after Eugenie revealed she and Jack are expecting baby number three. She announced the news on Instagram with a tender photo of August and Ernest holding up a sonogram of their future sibling.

“Baby Brooksbank due 2026,” she captioned the post.

The royal family also shared the announcement on their official Instagram account, posting the same image of the boys with the ultrasound. Their caption read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.”

From growing family updates to playful “royal titles,” it’s clear the Brooksbanks are having a very sweet season of life right now.

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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