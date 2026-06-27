Princess Eugenie Reveals Husband Jack Brooksbank’s Sweet (and Unexpected) “Title”

Part of being in the royal family is that your name usually comes with a few titles attached. For Prince William and Kate Middleton, it’s the Prince and Princess of Wales. For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, it’s the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And beyond the formal ones, there are also the unofficial, internet-given titles like “most stylish” or “hardest working.”

Well, Princess Eugenie just added a new one to the mix for her husband Jack Brooksbank, and it’s both sweet and slightly unexpected.

To mark Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, the princess shared a pair of photos of Jack with their two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 3. The first image shows Jack from behind, walking hand-in-hand with the boys. The second captures him sitting on a church pew, turned toward a young child playing with a toy. It’s in that moment that Eugenie gave fans a little extra insight into their family dynamic.