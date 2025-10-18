About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Princess Eugenie Just Marked Her Anniversary—But Can We Talk About That Jacket?!

No seven year itch in sight

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 18, 2025
1:00pm

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

There are plenty of ways to celebrate life’s big milestones—dinners, parties, thoughtful gifts—and in the digital age, a heartfelt social media post is almost always part of the mix. And that’s exactly how one royal just marked a major anniversary.

Princess Eugenie celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank on Sunday, October 12 and gave fans a glimpse of the moment on Instagram. She shared a sweet photo of the two kissing, with Jack’s arm wrapped around her, captioned simply, “Happy Anniversary… 7 years and counting!”

While the romantic photo earned tons of love from fans in the comments, I couldn’t help but zero in on her jacket (similar one here)—a light pink piece that’s subtly embroidered on the back with “Mrs. Brooksbank” in delicate cursive.

According to People, the jacket is actually a throwback to her wedding weekend in 2018. Sam Dougal, co-founder and creative director of the brand Gainsbourg, previously revealed that the embroidery is extra special—it’s Princess Eugenie’s married name in her own handwriting.

After the couple tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the celebrations continued the next day with a festival-style party at Windsor Great Park, complete with fairground rides and food stalls, where the jacket made an appearance too.

Fashion fans know this isn’t the first time Eugenie has served up a relatable, trend-forward moment. From her chic monochrome two-piece set this past summer to the thigh-high slit dress paired with an oversized jacket, she knows how to make a statement.

And when it comes to celebrating her husband, she’s always been adorably extra. On Valentine’s Day in 2024, the mom of two posted a selfie wearing heart-shaped glasses and a shirt covered in photos of Jack’s face. In another festive post, the couple was all smiles under a banner reading “Happy Valentine’s Day,” complete with floating red heart GIFs.

