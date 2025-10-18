Princess Eugenie Just Marked Her Anniversary—But Can We Talk About That Jacket?!

There are plenty of ways to celebrate life’s big milestones—dinners, parties, thoughtful gifts—and in the digital age, a heartfelt social media post is almost always part of the mix. And that’s exactly how one royal just marked a major anniversary.
Princess Eugenie celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary with husband Jack Brooksbank on Sunday, October 12 and gave fans a glimpse of the moment on Instagram. She shared a sweet photo of the two kissing, with Jack’s arm wrapped around her, captioned simply, “Happy Anniversary… 7 years and counting!”