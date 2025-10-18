Princess Eugenie Just Marked Her Anniversary—But Can We Talk About That Jacket?!

While the romantic photo earned tons of love from fans in the comments, I couldn’t help but zero in on her jacket (similar one here)—a light pink piece that’s subtly embroidered on the back with “Mrs. Brooksbank” in delicate cursive.

According to People, the jacket is actually a throwback to her wedding weekend in 2018. Sam Dougal, co-founder and creative director of the brand Gainsbourg, previously revealed that the embroidery is extra special—it’s Princess Eugenie’s married name in her own handwriting.

After the couple tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the celebrations continued the next day with a festival-style party at Windsor Great Park, complete with fairground rides and food stalls, where the jacket made an appearance too.