Another Royal Baby Is on the Way—and the Announcement Was the Cutest

King Charles III took to Instagram to announce the impeding arrival of a new royal family member, due to his niece Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer," the caption read. "August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."

In the photo, which the Princess also shared to her own Instagram account, the two brothers can be seen holding a sonogram with the outline of their future sibling. Their mother captioned her own Instagram post, "Baby Brooksbank due 2026!"