In a world that feels increasingly fraught, I'm always looking for glimmers of good news. And when it comes to the British Royal Family, they never fail to deliver. Whether it's Prince Louis pulling faces, a new jam drop from Meghan Markle or some fresh style inspiration from Princess Kate, there's always a moment of levity that I've come to appreciate. And today, Buckingham Palace had some more happy news—a new royal baby is on the way.
Another Royal Baby Is on the Way—and the Announcement Was the Cutest
Coming summer 2026
King Charles III took to Instagram to announce the impeding arrival of a new royal family member, due to his niece Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer," the caption read. "August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."
In the photo, which the Princess also shared to her own Instagram account, the two brothers can be seen holding a sonogram with the outline of their future sibling. Their mother captioned her own Instagram post, "Baby Brooksbank due 2026!"
Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. She and Jack Brooksbank wed in 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. They welcomed August in 2021; Ernest followed in 2023.
While the gender of the new baby has yet to be revealed, I think the boys need a baby sister. Only time will tell.