news

Royal Baby Alert: Princess Alexandra Welcomes Son—and We Already Have a Name

A special arrival

Author image: Screenshot 2024 03 04 at 4.32.14 PM
By Jael Rucker
Published Oct 22, 2025
1:41pm
mobile 43aedc
WPA Pool - Getty Images

PSA: The royal family of Luxembourg has a new addition.

Seventeen months after welcoming daughter Victoire, Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and her husband, Nicolas Bagory, have welcomed their second child. According to an announcement from the Grand Ducal Palace on Tuesday, the Princess gave birth to a son named Hélie on October 17. The announcement comes just weeks after Princess Alexandra's father, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, voluntarily abdicated the throne on October 3, paving the way for his son, Grand Duke Guillaume, to take the reins.

princess alexandra of luxembourg blue dress
WPA Pool - Getty Images

The Princess and her husband attended the ceremony in Luxembourg City, alongside other royal family members, where they were spotted posing for pictures on the balcony. Princess Alexandra is the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, and is now seventh in line to the Luxembourgish throne.

The royal family announced Alexandra's pregnancy earlier this year via Instagram with the caption, “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are happy to announce that Princess Alexandra and Nicolas Bagory are expecting their second child.” The post continued, “The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and members of both families come together to share the joy of their children.”

1 a18ec7
Sylvain Lefevre/Stringer/Getty Images

Alexandra and Nicolas tied the knot in a civil ceremony held in Luxembourg City in 2023, with a religious ceremony in Bormes-les-Mimosas, a village in the south of France, following shortly after. Before marrying, the Princess graduated with a bachelor’s degree in arts and literature from Lycée Vauban in Luxembourg in the United States, moving to Paris afterwards to obtain another bachelor’s degree in philosophy, with a concentration in ethics and anthropology.

Major congrats to the happy couple.

