Royal Baby Alert: Princess Alexandra Welcomes Son—and We Already Have a Name

PSA: The royal family of Luxembourg has a new addition.
Seventeen months after welcoming daughter Victoire, Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and her husband, Nicolas Bagory, have welcomed their second child. According to an announcement from the Grand Ducal Palace on Tuesday, the Princess gave birth to a son named Hélie on October 17. The announcement comes just weeks after Princess Alexandra's father, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, voluntarily abdicated the throne on October 3, paving the way for his son, Grand Duke Guillaume, to take the reins.