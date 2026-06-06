Princess Eugenie Shares Stunning Photos of 3-Year-Old Son Just a Month After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Princess Eugenie has had plenty of reasons to celebrate lately. Just last month, it was revealed that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting another royal baby. And now, the soon-to-be mom of three is marking another sweet milestone at home: a birthday in the family.

Eugenie, 36, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her second son, Ernest, turning three on May 30. The post included four never-before-seen photos, giving fans a rare glimpse into their family life.

One adorable shot shows Eugenie and Ernest sharing a kiss, while another features Ernest’s older brother August holding his hand. The remaining images focus on Ernest on his own, including one where he is kicking a soccer ball and another where he is playing with green and blue balloons.