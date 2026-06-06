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Princess Eugenie Shares Stunning Photos of 3-Year-Old Son Just a Month After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Happy Birthday, Ernest!

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By Clara Stein
Published Jun 6, 2026
2:00pm
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Princess Eugenie has had plenty of reasons to celebrate lately. Just last month, it was revealed that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting another royal baby. And now, the soon-to-be mom of three is marking another sweet milestone at home: a birthday in the family.

Eugenie, 36, recently took to Instagram to celebrate her second son, Ernest, turning three on May 30. The post included four never-before-seen photos, giving fans a rare glimpse into their family life.

One adorable shot shows Eugenie and Ernest sharing a kiss, while another features Ernest’s older brother August holding his hand. The remaining images focus on Ernest on his own, including one where he is kicking a soccer ball and another where he is playing with green and blue balloons.

“Happy 3rd birthday to my tiger loving, hat wearing, constantly hugging, fearless golden boy Ernie,” the proud mom wrote. “You light up every room with your deep voice and infectious smile.”

As mentioned, the birthday celebrations come shortly after Princess Eugenie announced she and Jack are expecting baby number three, which she revealed on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo where August and Ernest can be seen holding up a sonogram image of their future sibling.

"Baby Brooksbank due 2026," she captioned the post.  

The royal family also recently shared news of the couple’s growing family on their official Instagram page. Sharing the same photo of August and Ernest holding the sonogram, the caption read, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.”

“August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news,” the caption concluded.

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Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

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