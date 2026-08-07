On August 3, Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed their third child. The only daughter of the couple—whose name has yet to be publicly announced—joins her two older brothers, August (5) and Ernest (3). In an official announcement issued through Buckingham Palace, King Charles shared that his grand-niece had been born in a Lisbon hospital weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces. The missive also added, "Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family were delighted to be informed of the news." Now that Baby Brooksbank is in the world, everyone is eagerly awaiting her name. However, there's one that she won't be getting, due to a controversial and old family rule.
Royal Baby Update: Princess Eugenie's Newborn Denied a 'Princess' Title by Controversial Rule
Still a princess in our hearts
Baby Brooksbank will, like her brothers, retain no royal title, though the children's mother is a princess. Instead, the boys are styled "Master" and the girl, like her cousins Athena and Sienna (children of Princess Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice), will be styled as "Miss."
Unfortunately for the children, this is due to a law that dates back to the time of King George V in 1917, which states that royal titles only pass to children and male-line grandchildren of a sovereign. Princess Eugenie's father is the former Prince Andrew (now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor), so she inherited a Princess title. But because Princess Eugenie is a woman, August, Ernest and Baby Brooksbank will not be bestowed prince and princess titles.
Though the siblings lack royal titles, they're still in the British line of succession. Despite not being a working member of the royal family, Princess Eugenie, who works as a director at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth, is 12th in line to the throne, following her older sister and two nieces. This makes August, Ernest and Baby Brooksbank 13th, 14th and 15th in line. They are followed by their uncle, Prince Edward, who is Queen Elizabeth's youngest child, and his two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.