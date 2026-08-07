Royal Baby Update: Princess Eugenie's Newborn Denied a 'Princess' Title by Controversial Rule

Baby Brooksbank will, like her brothers, retain no royal title, though the children's mother is a princess. Instead, the boys are styled "Master" and the girl, like her cousins Athena and Sienna (children of Princess Eugenie's older sister, Princess Beatrice), will be styled as "Miss."

Unfortunately for the children, this is due to a law that dates back to the time of King George V in 1917, which states that royal titles only pass to children and male-line grandchildren of a sovereign. Princess Eugenie's father is the former Prince Andrew (now Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor), so she inherited a Princess title. But because Princess Eugenie is a woman, August, Ernest and Baby Brooksbank will not be bestowed prince and princess titles.