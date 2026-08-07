There's One Surprising Detail About the New Royal Baby That You Probably Missed

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s daughter arrived at 6:20 p.m. at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. While the couple has yet to publicly reveal their baby girl’s name, her birthplace already makes her stand out. Eugenie’s two older sons, 5-year-old August Philip Hawke and 3-year-old Ernest George Ronnie, were both born at the Portland Hospital in London, England, making their little sister’s arrival a unique royal milestone.

In fact, Eugenie’s daughter is only the third known royal baby born outside the UK in the last century. The last was Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, who was born in Santa Barbara, California, in 2021. The other was Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman’s daughter, Maud, who was also born in California in 2013.

Eugenie first revealed she was expecting her third child in May, sharing a sweet photo of her sons, August and Ernest, holding a sonogram of their baby sister.