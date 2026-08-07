There's One Surprising Detail About the New Royal Baby That You Probably Missed

In case you missed it, August kicked off with some major royal news. No, I'm not talking about how Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday with a rare swimsuit photo. I'm referring to the huge reveal that Princess Eugenie welcomed a baby girl. Eugenie shared the announcement on her Instagram, and the official royal family account shared the news as well.
While royal fans are eagerly waiting for more details there’s one detail about the baby’s arrival that may have flown under the radar. Princess Eugenie’s daughter was born outside of the UK, making her birth one of the few British royal births to occur on foreign soil.