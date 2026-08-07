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There's One Surprising Detail About the New Royal Baby That You Probably Missed

She's part of a rare club

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Aug 7, 2026
2:00pm
Princess Eugenie Baby 720x780

In case you missed it, August kicked off with some major royal news. No, I'm not talking about how Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday with a rare swimsuit photo. I'm referring to the huge reveal that Princess Eugenie welcomed a baby girl. Eugenie shared the announcement on her Instagram, and the official royal family account shared the news as well.

While royal fans are eagerly waiting for more details there’s one detail about the baby’s arrival that may have flown under the radar. Princess Eugenie’s daughter was born outside of the UK, making her birth one of the few British royal births to occur on foreign soil.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s daughter arrived at 6:20 p.m. at a hospital in Lisbon, Portugal. While the couple has yet to publicly reveal their baby girl’s name, her birthplace already makes her stand out. Eugenie’s two older sons, 5-year-old August Philip Hawke and 3-year-old Ernest George Ronnie, were both born at the Portland Hospital in London, England, making their little sister’s arrival a unique royal milestone.

In fact, Eugenie’s daughter is only the third known royal baby born outside the UK in the last century. The last was Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, who was born in Santa Barbara, California, in 2021. The other was Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman’s daughter, Maud, who was also born in California in 2013.

Eugenie first revealed she was expecting her third child in May, sharing a sweet photo of her sons, August and Ernest, holding a sonogram of their baby sister.

She captioned the post, “Baby Brooksbank due 2026!”

The official royal family Instagram account also shared the news, writing, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.” The caption continued, “August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

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Danielle Long

Contributing Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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